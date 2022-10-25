ANDERSON — A suspect in a Sunday hit-and-run in Anderson turned himself in Tuesday, according to Anderson police.
Dustin M. Poor, 41, cooperated with the investigation, police said. Criminal charges are pending, and the investigation is continuing.
Police allege that Poor was driving a vehicle that struck a pedestrian Sunday and that he left the scene.
APD responded at 9:21 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 2100 block of South Scatterfield Road by a white or light-colored Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck.
When officers arrived, they found Charles A. Adams, 31, lying in the roadway, according to a news release.
Adams was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to one in Indianapolis, where he was in stable condition Tuesday.
The initial investigation states Adams was walking north on Scatterfield when he was hit.
The Chevrolet did not slow or stop to check on Adams, police said. The vehicle was last reported traveling north.