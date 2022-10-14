ANDERSON — The teen wanted in connection with the shooting at May Park has surrendered to Anderson police.
Caleb McKnight, public information officer for the Anderson Police Department, said the 14-year-old boy turned himself Thursday and is being detained at the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center.
The boy was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and a minor in possession of a firearm.
Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Friday no decision has been made on whether to charge the boy as an adult.
“It’s being evaluated,” he said. “It will depend on any prior record.”
The boy was being sought in connection with an Oct. 3 shooting at May Park.
Officers served a search warrant at the boy’s resident but weren't able to locate him.
The shooting left a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg.
McKnight previously said the boy that was shot appeared to be a bystander.
He said detectives reviewed video surveillance footage from the park that showed 8 to 10 people were at the park at the time of the incident.
There was a dispute between two people and the suspect fired a shot that struck the 13-year-old boy in the leg, according to McKnight.