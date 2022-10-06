ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is still trying to locate a 14-year-old male in connection with a Monday shooting at May Park.
Officers served a search warrant at the juvenile’s residence but had not been able to locate him as of Thursday.
The shooting left a 13-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg.
He appeared to be a bystander, Caleb McKnight, public information officer for APD, said Tuesday.
He said detectives reviewed video surveillance footage from the park that showed 8 to 10 people were at the park at the time of the incident.
There was a dispute between two people, and the suspect fired a shot that struck the 13-year-old male, according to McKnight.
McKnight said the teenager underwent successful surgery at an Indianapolis hospital and is expected to be released this week.
Police responded at 6:33 p.m. Monday on a report of multiple gunshots being fired at the park near the intersection of Tenth Street and Madison Avenue.
Officers located the injured teen who had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his upper leg.
The Criminal Investigations Division is following up on several leads and is in the process of contacting witnesses.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Ryan Prado at 765-648-6755.