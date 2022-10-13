ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is still trying to locate two people of interest in recent shootings.
Caleb McKnight, public information officer for APD, said Thursday that officers continue to search for the two suspects in an incident that left an Indianapolis man dead on Fulton Street and a shooting at May Park.
“We believe they’re still in the area,” McKnight said. “We need the public’s interest in locating these two people.”
Tyreke Love, 23, Indianapolis, was discovered by police on the morning of Oct. 9 in the 2200 block of Fulton Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Shortly after the shooting took place, officers identified a possible suspect vehicle in the 2900 block of Sheridan Street.
Detective Ryan Prado obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and the residence. The APD SWAT and Negotiations Team were activated to assist with the serving of the search warrant, which was conducted without incident.
Three subjects were detained and questioned by Prado, but no arrests have been made.
The Anderson Police Department is still attempting to locate a 14-year-old boy in connection with an Oct. 3 shooting at May Park.
Officers served a search warrant at the juvenile’s resident but have not been able to locate him as of Thursday.
The shooting left a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg.
McKnight previously said the boy that was shot appeared to be a bystander.
He said detectives reviewed video surveillance footage from the park that showed 8 to 10 people were at the park at the time of the incident.
There was a dispute between two people, and the suspect fired a shot that struck the 13-year-old in the leg, according to McKnight.
Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to contact Detective Ryan Prado with the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6755, or report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.