ANDERSON — Zach Day gets his hair trimmed every week at Class Act Salon & Day Spa, which is why he was sitting in a barber chair at 10:45 a.m. when a SUV slammed into the building on Friday.
“I about jumped out of my chair,” said Day. “I had no idea what was happening.”
Brake failure is being blamed for a SUV that struck a busy hair salon in Anderson on Friday. pic.twitter.com/4SqbDhg4qI— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) February 7, 2020
The salon, 1924 E. 53rd St., was full of clients when the accident occurred.
Michael Richmond said his wife owns the salon and he was in a back office when the vehicle struck the building. He said it sounded like a bomb had gone off.
“This is a pretty stout building,” said Richmond. “The poor guy said he was having trouble with his brakes so he pulled in here to try to get the car shut off and then drove right into the building.”
No one was injured, but the building was heavily damaged. The driver attempted to pull the vehicle away from the structure after the accident, but was unable to stop and went into a fence. pic.twitter.com/jgX40ppREJ— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) February 7, 2020
The driver then pulled away from the building and was unable to stop the SUV before it ran into fencing near the edge of the parking lot.
Richmond said no one was sitting in front of a window area where the SUV hit the building.
“Thank God,” he said. “It could have been really bad. He apparently was going pretty slow.”
An Anderson police officer said the driver is not facing charges from the accident.
An officer at the scene said the driver is not facing charges in the accident. pic.twitter.com/6QP7b13gBi— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) February 7, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.