ANDERSON – Clarence Swain II knows a little bit about greatness.
As a basketball star coached and mentored by Phil Buck at Madison Heights High School in the early ‘70s, he won citywide basketball championships and played in the Indiana boys high school state finals, earning a full scholarship to attend what then was Indiana Central University.
Chances are Swain, 66, will be remembered in some circles around Anderson, but he’s hoping to leave a lasting legacy for some of the unsung African Americans who contributed to the history of the city and Madison County.
“We’re losing a lot of these people. My interest is in making sure these stories aren’t lost,” he said.
That’s why Swain has started the Anderson 100 project, a series of biographies chronicling the contributions of the city’s trailblazers in a variety of areas of interest, including churches, professions and government.
Born in Tennessee and raised in Anderson, Swain was a buyer for the L.S. Ayres department store in Indianapolis before moving to Atlanta, Georgia, to attend graduate school. After landing a job in Delta Airlines’ Hospitality Department, he went on to become a liaison between the company and Atlanta’s business community.
After being gone from Anderson for almost 50 years, Swain decided to return about three years ago. What struck him was how much had changed since the General Motors, which he estimates employed about three out of every five people in the black community, left Anderson two decades ago.
“I was here during the heyday of Anderson,” he said. “We had plenty of everything, even if it had to be right here in the black community. If they had a pool, we had a pool. If they had a basketball court, we had a basketball court. But everyone was making money.”
Though Swain said he was OK with Anderson’s separate but equal lifestyle in the 1960s and ‘70s, Swain said the Westside neighborhoods of Hazelwood, Shadeland and Westvale, once exclusively home to black residents, are losing their color as they integrate. That also means a shift in their history.
“I still have a picture of how these neighborhoods were when I was growing up,” he said. “Those communities clearly aren’t black communities anymore.”
It also occurred to Swain that the people who made all that possible are aging and dying, so he took it upon himself to start the Anderson 100 project, which he hopes to complete and publish in the fall. To date, he has recorded the stories of about 20 people.
“I haven’t really touched the surface,” he said. “If somebody doesn’t write that information down, we’re going to lose it.”
Swain recalls Anderson as “the Harlem of Indiana,” likening its black community to 1920s high culture cultivated in the New York City neighborhood. Though his father signed his name with an X because he couldn’t read or write and his mother was a domestic worker, Swain said they participated in high-society parties where women served salads in fancy evening gowns.
“My parents were socialites, but they were poor,” he said. “We had a pretty close-knit society, and we lost all of that.”
Swain said it’s important for him to capture that history for future generations.
“These kids coming up don’t have a clue because it’s not visual,” he said. “Somebody has to tell the story. If you know more about your history, you have a direct bridge to your future. The more you experience, and the more you know there’s other things you can do, there’s more opportunity.”
Dalrey L. Trotter, pastor at Allen Chapel AME Church where Swain is a member, agreed the Anderson 100 project is crucial to preserving the collective memory of Anderson’s black community.
“We have an after-school program, and what we discovered is our children don’t know their history,” he said.
Though he had not yet heard of the Anderson 100 project, Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson said he was excited to hear about it and hoped Swain would reach out to him to see how they could collaborate and add to the exhibits on the second floor of the Madison County History Center.
“Any time we remember anybody, it’s important, because as time goes by, the memories of people and their deeds start to fade,” he said.
It may be difficult to drum up enthusiasm right now, Jackson said, but years down the road, there will be people looking for the information Swain is collecting.
“It’s always nice to have a fresh set of eyeballs looking at information like that and different people see people differently, and that’s a benefit to all of us,” he said.
In addition, even though Swain is looking at a smaller subsection of the Anderson community, whatever he finds will add to what generally is known about the history of Madison County, Jackson said.
“These become pieces of a puzzle that give us a clearer picture of Madison County,” he said. ‘The more we know, the better we are able to understand who we are and where we came from, and more importantly, where we’re going.”
Susan Hall-Dotson, black history coordinator for the Indiana Historical Society, said Anderson 100 is one of many similar efforts that take place from time to time in Indiana communities.
“It’s better to catch people when they can tell their own stories in their own voice, their own narrative,” she said.
But such projects usually have two shortcomings, she said. First, they are temporary and capture only a small snapshot in time but really should be ongoing.
Second, they rarely give the complete story of a subject’s life, especially if it’s an oral history and they’re still alive. In most instances, Hall-Dotson said, no one goes back to find out what happened with the remainder of that person’s life.
Still, she said, there is value in recording histories and celebrating the work and accomplishments of African American entrepreneurs, elected officials and artists as they make their mark on a community.
“It’s also another way for the larger population to know there are accomplishments and that we have done things of value,” she said. “We often are judged by the lowest common denominator. If someone doesn’t tell the story, when does it get told? It’s very easy to gloss over. We were here at the creation of the country and we’re behind, denied and often shown not to be able and capable, which is not true.”
Sadly, Hall-Dotson said, we’re still in a time of F’s and O’s, firsts and onlys. So there will be many more accomplishments that will continue to be recorded.
And it’s not enough just to collect and preserve the information, she said. It needs to be kept alive and used. This can be done by infusing it in school curriculums, especially in the fourth grade when students learn Indiana history, including it in celebrations and making it central in exhibitions.
“People, especially young people, need to see people who look like them so they recognize they, too, can grow up to be who they want to be,” Hall-Dotson said. “It’s important for young people to know whose shoulders they stand on. That’s what we celebrate as a country. We still talk about George Washington, Abraham Lincoln. So why not discuss the people we have in the black community?”
