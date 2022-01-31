ANDERSON — Sweet Galilee housing complex opening in Anderson is loaded with amenities for senior citizens.
The preview party for the $23.5 million complex is set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. It will open in February.
The 130-unit apartment complex, developed by BWI on the northeast corner of 14th and John streets, includes a theater, library, fitness center, barber shop and hair salon.
Bridget Currier with Gardant Management Solutions said recently that four tenants have already moved into Sweet Galilee, and there are currently 25 full-time employees.
“Anderson has been wonderful to us,” she said. “The Jane Pauley Health Center has been a great partner.
“This is the first assisted living complex that BWI has done,” Currier said.
Over half of the 130 units are leased, she said.
Currier said as tenants move in, the number of employees will increase. Sweet Galilee will eventually employ up to 80 people.
Crews were putting the finishing touches on the complex, which includes an open concept lobby and leads into the dining room.
Currier said there are lobbies on each of the four floors, a general store and large community room with a complete kitchen.
Every floor has a different color for the hallway walls to assist tenants in finding their respective apartment.
Each one-bedroom and studio apartment includes a refrigerator and microwave.
“We wanted our tenants to bring things from their homes,” Currier said of furnishings.
Three meals are provided daily.
The medical director is a registered nurse, and licensed practice nurses or certified medical assistants are on staff around the clock.
About a week ago, Jennie Gilbert, 62, became the first resident to move in.
“I love it,” she said.
Gilbert said she moved from a less-than-ideal complex in Muncie.
“I’m happy with things now,” she said. “I meet the other tenants in the dining room and get to know everyone.”
Gilbert said the food is good, and the staff is planning a number of activities.
She is blind but said they are working to added scripted video to the theater, which has padded reclining seats.
Last year the Anderson City Council approved a $21 million tax-exempt bond to help pay for the construction costs. The city is not responsible for repayment of the bond issue.
Sweet Galilee accepts Medicare payment and public housing vouchers through the Anderson Housing Authority.
The four-story building will have 45 studio units of 356 square feet and 85 one-bedroom apartments of 510 square feet. Each unit will have a kitchenette, individual heating and air conditioning, an emergency alert system and bathrooms with grab bars and showers.
BWI opened the three-story, 44-unit Fieldhouse Apartments in 2019.
Fieldhouse Apartments was a $12.2 million development that was awarded a little over $1 million in tax credits and an additional $765,000 in housing trust funds through the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority.
