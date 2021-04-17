ANDERSON – Nearly 100 people gathered at Dickmann Town Center Saturday afternoon to hear members of the Anderson Symphony Orchestra play together for the first time in more than a year.
With the sun peeking through the clouds on a chilly day, members of the symphony’s brass quintet gave a free concert in what its new executive director called “an introduction back into our regular way of life.”
“We just wanted to give folks that opportunity,” said Darla Sallee, who helped plan the event in her first three months on the job. “That’s why we requested that everybody (wear a) mask and social distance, just so we’re safe, as a primer to getting back out there.”
According to ASO music director Rick Sowers, the five members of the quintet had not played or even practiced together since February of last year, just before the pandemic hit.
