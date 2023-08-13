Vintage aircraft enthusiasts were in their element this weekend at Anderson Municipal Airport.
The Anderson chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association hosted a Ford Tri-Motor airplane, which provided more than 100 people an opportunity to catch a birds-eye view of Anderson and the surrounding countryside with flights lasting 10-15 minutes throughout the weekend.
From an altitude of about 2,000 feet, passengers were treated to views that, with clear skies, allowed them to see as far as Noblesville, organizers said.
The Ford Tri-Motor aircraft is one of only four remaining out of 199 that were originally manufactured. With a 78-foot wingspan and three distinctive propeller motors, the aircraft first flew in 1928.
Widely seen as the aircraft that helped bring the aviation industry into the mainstream, the Ford Tri-Motor represented a luxury mode of transportation in the late 1920s and early 1930s, according to EAA officials.
The nonprofit group organized a national tour for the Tri-Motor, which has grown to include nearly 70 cities. Many local EAA chapters, including Anderson’s, use the tour stops as fundraisers to help further the organization’s mission of “sharing the spirit of aviation with everyone.”
