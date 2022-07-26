INDIANAPOLIS — The upcoming Indiana State Fair will showcase food and drink products from farmers across the state.
The Indiana Farm Bureau’s popular Taste From Indiana Farms event is set to return during the fair’s final week.
The free event, which has been hosted by the Farm Bureau’s Women’s Leadership Committee for more than two decades, offers fairgoers the chance to sample a variety of goods, including dairy, field corn, honey, lamb, soybeans, pork, beef, poultry and watermelon.
“We are always thrilled to be at the state fair and share the importance of agriculture with consumers,” said Isabella Chism, second vice president of the Indiana Farm Bureau and chair of the Women’s Leadership Committee. “Visitors … have the opportunity to learn how food is grown, ask questions about the process and taste the wide variety of commodities grown right here in the Hoosier State.”
Taste From Indiana Farms is important for farmers as well, Chism noted, as the free samples usually generate questions about where products are grown and what’s used in them.
“With the consistency that we’ve had being at the fair, farmers are realizing that this is a way to get their products tried by more customers and get their name out there,” Chism said. “You begin to see a spider-web effect and realize that we’re all interconnected somehow, and this is where we begin to see it.”
This year’s free event is set for Wednesday, Aug. 17 through Saturday, Aug. 20 in the Indiana Arts Building at the state fairgrounds, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.