ANDERSON — A seven-year tax abatement for the new Italpollina research and development center has been approved by the Anderson City Council.
The council voted Thursday to approve the Italpollina tax abatement and set Jan. 9 for a final vote to approve a tax abatement for Nestle USA.
Italpollina is constructing a 10,400-square-foot research and development facility on the south side of Purdue Parkway across from its manufacturing center.
The company is investing $6.8 million in the project and will create seven new jobs with a total annual salary of $560,000. The average hourly wage is expected to be $38.46.
Italpollina announced it was opening its North American headquarters in Anderson four years ago.
The tax abatement is in the amount of $2.4 million and the property taxes will be reduced by 70% for seven years.
Work on the site started in November and should be completed by next August.
The requested tax abatement was for the real property only; no abatement was sought for the equipment being installed in the new facility.
Italpollina opened its production facility in Anderson in 2017 following a $10 million investment. The facility employs 38 people just to the west of the Purdue Polytechnic Institute.
“We want to develop Italpollina Park so that it will be a knowledge producer,” CEO Luca Bonini said at the groundbreaking in October. “We’re here to stay.”
Bonini said fertilizer and other agricultural products manufactured in Anderson are being shipped worldwide.
Nestle USA
The council approved a preliminary resolution for a tax abatement for a $200 million investment by Nestle USA.
The council approved the resolution to provide a 70% tax abatement for seven years for the expansion of the Anderson plant.
The council set Jan. 9 for final approval of the request tax abatement.
The Nestle USA investment is in the amount of $200,050,000 for the purchase and installation of new equipment.
The new investment is expected to create 30 jobs with an annual payroll of $2,250,000. The average hourly wage is $36.06 with benefits.
Nestle first announced it was locating in Anderson in 2006 with an initial investment of $359 million and the creation of 300 jobs. This is the fifth expansion of the company’s Anderson facilities.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the tax abatement of 70% was a negotiated agreement that was fair and reasonable.
“That’s consistent with what we have been doing in recent years when it comes to a tax abatement,” he said. “Nestle has a large investment in Anderson and this shows their commitment to our community.”
Broderick said Nestle will be paying 30% in taxes that would not have been available without the planned investment.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said since locating in Anderson Nestle has invested approximately $1 billion in its facilities and employs more than 800 people.
He said Nestle USA will pay more than $11 million into the tax increment financing district over 10 years.
