ANDERSON — A tax abatement has been approved for a local business to purchase $1.5 million in new equipment.
The Anderson City County on Thursday approved the request of Recycled Polymer Solutions for a five-year tax abatement of 60%.
Three years ago, the Indianapolis company brought new life to one of Anderson’s oldest industrial properties.
Recycled Polymer Solutions purchased the former Elston-Richards property for $1.2 million and received a five-year tax abatement on a planned investment of $1,123,760 for the purchase and installation of equipment to recycle plastics.
At the time of the first request, the company planned to hire 10 people, but currently has 25 employees.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the company will be adding an additional eight jobs at an annual salary of approximately $30,000.
The company recycles plastic into flakes and pellets that can be made into sheets of plastic and sold to other companies.
The council passed through two of three required readings an ordinance to issue a bond not to exceed $935,000 to complete renovations at the former Courtyard Apartments.
“This has been a problem property for the city for quite some time,” Winkler said. “The company (Property Resources Associates) has started making improvements.”
The property has been renamed Bingham Square and includes 129 units.
The 15-year bond will be repaid through tax increment financing, Winkler said.
Ron Plichta with Property Resources Associates said renovation work has come a long way.
He said all the boarded up windows have been replaced, the plumbing has been repaired, and hot water is being provided to all the apartments.
Plichta said there are new washers and dryers in the complex, along with security cameras, and the exterior has been repainted.
As written in the agreement, the company will receive $300,000 in three installments.
The company purchased the apartments last September for $2.35 million and has since invested an additional $2.6 million.
The council denied a request for a third and final reading as Councilman Ty Bibbs said the rules have not been suspended for final readings on a bond issue.
Plichta said the company has exhausted all its funds for the project and a delay would prevent the repair of air conditioning units and replacement of a roof.
“Weather will impact the work,” he said. “It’s not good for the residents.”
The council is planning to conduct a special meeting this month to give the bond issue final approval.
