ANDERSON – Meghan Anacker looked through the instruction manual then reached for a brace and a screw so she could attach two metal bars together.
It didn’t look like much at that moment, but before the end of the day, the Alexandria-Monroe Jr.-Sr. High School robotics and computer science teacher hoped to have an operational robot.
Though school is out for another week or two, Anacker was among a handful of teachers from Madison and Delaware counties participating Tuesday and Wednesday in robotics training at Purdue Polytechnic in preparation for starting a VEX robotics club this school year.
“It prepares them for their future for the workforce,” she said. “The end goal is for students to succeed as we see everything is being turned into robots and AI (artificial intelligence). Honestly, a lot of this is just problem solving. A lot of our kids lack that skill.”
Robotics in many schools is becoming central to their science, technology, engineering and mathematics curriculums. Locally, Frankton Community Schools has been a K-12 leader in robotics, but other districts are hoping to catch up.
Anacker said Alexandria Community Schools already has a robotics club at the middle school level. She expects some students moving up to the high school will want to continue their involvement in that extracurricular activity.
Though schools each will start out with the basic robot, the students will be charged with customizing them to complete specified challenges.
“They will have to adapt their robot to that,” Anacker said.
Nick Sparks, who teaches a variety of trade and technology classes at Elwood Jr.-Sr. High School, said he plans to use what he has learned for his computer and designs production class. Though there are no current plans for a VEX robotics club at Elwood, he doesn’t rule out starting one in the future.
“They’ll be able to program it and make it work correctly and trouble shoot it if things do go wrong,” he said.
Sparks said he’s never built or programmed a robot before, but the assembly wasn’t difficult.
“The challenge will be when we actually get to programming them,” he said.
Daniel Ward II, of Kokomo-based VisualEdge Inc., which is donating the robots to the teachers through a grant, said he expected all the teachers to easily get their robots rolling.
“We want them to have a satisfying 'aha!' moment, which is driving a robot around the floor,” he said.
Corey A. Sharp, director of Purdue Polytechnic, said training the teachers is central to bringing robotics clubs and classroom opportunities to K-12 schools. In the end, he said, it will give students a jump-start if they are interested in the type of majors offered at Purdue Polytechnic.
“The base technologies of these robots are things they will be exposed to in the real world,” he said.
One of the reasons for training the teachers, Sharp said, is to eventually start an area VEX robotics league with 10-15 teams.
“That will cut down on travel costs for these teams,” he said. “And now we’re building a network of teachers who can collaborate.”
Competitive robotics
VEX Robotics Teams are developed to encourage students to choose science, technology, engineering and mathematics pathways to supply a future need for innovators, thinkers and problem-solving leaders.
More than a million students participate in 24,000 competition teams from 22,000 schools from 60 countries around the world.
