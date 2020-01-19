ANDERSON – Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. distributing checks to the city’s educators through a grant program has become a tradition.
Since taking office, Broderick has used funds raised through the annual Charity Ball to provide grants to area teachers.
This year, 43 teachers were awarded a total of $51,694.
Broderick made several stops on Friday, ending the day at Anderson Intermediate School to provide teachers with checks and certificates.
“It’s exciting,” fifth grade teacher Susan Taylor said of her first grant award.
Taylor received $1,000 for her “Hands on Math Learning” grant.
She said the grant will be used to purchase teacher presentation tools for the entire team, which teaches 175 students.
“I had a colleague who said she was having trouble with shading fractions and circles,” Taylor said. “I said if she was having problems, so were her students. We needed bars because the circles didn’t make sense.
“This is awesome,” she added. “That way we can use money to go to different places. We’re sharing the wealth.”
Schneida Burgess applied for and received her first grant in the amount of $830 for diversity and multicultural curriculum.
“We can use more multi-cultural books,” she said. “Our kids can really relate that if they see themselves in a book they’re going to read more.
“We were looking for more diversity in the books, it will be an approach to all cultures,” Burgess continued. “It’s going to be important to me because I can go out and purchase more books.”
Burgess said the school has a new library, so they’ve received books from other schools and collaborated together.
“We still don’t have enough books,” she said. “Our kids really enjoy reading.”
Sara Filler received her third grant through the program in the amount of $1,500 for the Literature Discussion Groups.
“We’re going to be able to buy lots of books to get into the hands of our students,” she said. “The books will be in the reading specialist room. Teachers can check them out to have reading groups with their students.
“It’s an amazing program,” Filler said of the mayor’s initiative. “This is my third time to get a grant and so I’ve seen how beneficial the extra money can be in helping our struggling readers. With this being a new school this is a big help.”
Principal Ashley Gustin said with Anderson Intermediate being a new building, teachers have provided a lot of materials themselves.
“Teachers brought in a lot of things,” she said. “There is a great need for literacy in our building and this grant provides a way to get books into the student’s hands.”
Gustin said the Anderson model could be adopted in other cities to provide grant funding to teachers.
“I think there are a lot of people that want to help kids and we’re fortunate to have support from the city of Anderson,” Gustin said. “It brings positivity to schools.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.