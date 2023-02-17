ELWOOD — In a smoke-filled house, students donned firefighter gear and crawled through the structure in search of a victim.
The students, enrolled in the EMT/Firefighter class at Hinds Career Center, are learning the skills to potentially make a career as a firefighter.
Brad Myers, a member of the Alexandria Fire Department, is an instructor with Matt Boyland, who teaches high school students and an adult class.
“Today we’re practicing search-and-rescue by going over different scenarios and tactics,” Myers said. “When you respond to a fire, it’s all an unknown. We practice on several different tactics we use to search for victims.”
Myers said the students in the full-year course come from Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton and Tipton high schools.
Myers said once students graduate, they’re qualified to become a volunteer firefighter at the age of 18 and can become a career firefighter when they reach 21.
“Since I was 13 or 14 years old, there was a fire down the road from my house, and I watched them work,” he said. “Ever since then, I have been hooked.”
Annika Patterson, 18, a senior, has been a part of the classes for two years.
“I like that we’re hands-on a lot,” she said. “You learn a lot faster when it’s hands-on and not just book work all the time.”
Patterson said she is considering a career as a firefighter.
“I spent a lot of time last year with people around the fire service and hearing the radio all the time. I wanted to find out what it was all about.”
Curtis Hinton, 18, a senior, said he took the classes because he is hard working and wanted to be able to save someone’s life.
“Firefighting was a perfect decision for me,” he said. “I want to make it a career.
“What I like about the class is to help lead the younger kids and teach the skills,” Hinton said.
Jim Pearson, director of Hinds Career Center, said the program is in its fourth year.
“It’s been a very popular program,” he said. “A lot is due to the support we get. The Elwood Fire Department teaches the class. They’re the experts.”
Pearson said students attend the classes from seven school districts and eight high schools.
“Most of the students start out with volunteer departments, and some already have their different certifications.”
Pearson said the hope is to grow the program in the future. He said classes are limited to 12 to 15 students currently.
The program has received four donated fire trucks and the necessary turnout gear and equipment required for classes.