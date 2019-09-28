ANDERSON — The use of e-cigarettes among teens has increased to the point of being declared an epidemic by U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams. It has also has prompted a response from the state announced in August by Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box.
Locally, the problem is even worse.
A 2018 survey of Indiana high school students found 18.5% had used e-cigarettes in the last 30 days. Across the nation, the Centers for Disease Control reports the number is 20.8%.
A survey by Intersect found 28% to 30% of Madison County high school students using e-cigarettes, a number Intersect Executive Director Karesa Knight-Wilkerson thinks is low since the survey didn’t specifically ask if students were “juulling.”
JUUL is the brand name of the most popular e-cigarette that saw a 600% increase in sales in 2016-’17, giving it the greatest market share, according to the surgeon general. Knight-Wilkerson says the brand is popular with teens because of its discreet design (it looks similar to a USB drive), the fact it emits less aerosol and the availability of flavors. JUUL voluntarily stopped selling flavors, but other companies are selling flavored pods that can be used in a JUUL.
Dr. Jamie Stelzer, a pediatrician with Community Hospital, says flavors are the primary reason teens try e-cigarettes, and they mask the harsh taste of nicotine, making teens more likely to become addicted.
“Nicotine is highly addictive and can harm adolescent brain development, which continues until age 25,” Stelzer said. “Nicotine usage in adolescence can harm the parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood, and impulse control.”
E-cigarette users are actually inhaling an aerosol, a suspension of particles in a gas, which is often called vaping.
“It’s never a good idea to inhale a moist product into your lungs,” said Knight-Wilkerson.
Of added concern is the outbreak of lung injury linked to the use of e-cigarettes. Thursday, the CDC reported 805 cases and 12 deaths. Almost three quarters of the cases are male, and 16% are under the age of 18.
A link to a particular product, substance, or additive has not been identified, but some of the cases have involved THC, the principal psychoactive in marijuana.
An internet search turns up tutorials for hacking a JUUL for use with butane hash oil, known as dabs or dabbing. While a marijuana cigarette contains 20% THC, dabs contain 80 to 90%, according to Knight-Wilkerson.
You have to be 18 to purchase e-cigarettes in Indiana, but teens are finding ways around the law.
“A lot of our kids are getting it from the websites ... we have kids that get them from websites and sell them at school,” Knight-Wilkerson said.
Websites ask users if they are over 18 but kids are lying about their age, using prepaid debit cards for purchases and then beating their parents to the mailbox when they are expecting a delivery, Knight-Wilkerson said.
She suggests parents educate themselves by becoming familiar with different styles of e-cigarettes in order to recognize when a JUUL turns up in the wash instead of assuming it’s a flash drive.
Knight-Wilkerson also urges parents to be aware of and monitor their children’s social media activity, internet searches, who they hang out with, and to check their backpacks and under their mattresses.
If they are dabbing, look for bloodshot eyes, smells and changes in mannerisms — for example, a shy kid suddenly becoming outgoing or a kid that was involved in sports or other activities withdrawing.
“You just have to be vigilant,” Knight Wilkerson said. “I know parents are busy and if they’ve got multiple kids, it’s very hard and it takes some effort on your part, but they need to look.”
Stelzer urges parents to talk to their children about the dangers of nicotine. Knight-Wilkerson and Stelzer also recommend parents set an example by making their homes tobacco-free.
