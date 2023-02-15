ANDERSON — A local teenager spent his 17th birthday at the Madison County Juvenile Center.
Anderson police arrested Jaylin Damar Barnes, 2500 block of Brentwood Court, Tuesday on a felony charge of dangerous possession of a firearm and misdemeanor charges of dangerous possession of a firearm, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and operator never licensed.
Chief deputy prosecutor Andrew Hanna said that Barnes is being charged as an adult.
According to the probable cause affidavit, APD Officer Gordon Comer spotted a black SUV quickly turn from 14th Street to Fairview Street.
A check showed the license plate was registered for a white truck and Barnes was stopped in the 1800 block of Sheridan Street.
The court document states that Barnes said the vehicle was rented by his grandmother. The officer detected a slight odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle.
Comer said a check found that Barnes had a previous arrest for a firearms offense and the officer suspected a weapon could be in the vehicle.
After Barnes exited the vehicle, police found a handgun under the driver’s seat and traces of marijuana.
While officers were attempting to detain Barnes, he struggled and fled on foot. He was tased as he jumped over a fence and was arrested.
The firearm had a fully loaded 17 round magazine and a round in the chamber, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Barnes was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital to be checked and was cleared to be taken into custody.
While being interviewed, Barnes said he didn’t know the last time he was in possession of marijuana and denied any knowledge of the gun in the vehicle.
Officers later found several pictures on an Instagram account that appeared to show Barnes holding the firearm collected during the traffic stop.