ANDERSON — If ministers want adolescents to attend their churches, they must offer interactive activities in a judgment-free environment.
If parents want to understand what is going on in the minds of their teens, they should listen to their music.
And if teachers and others who work with young people want more insight into their behavior, they should ask them about their past.
That was some of the advice offered Friday by eight teens on a “Solution Team” hosted at the inaugural Teen Summit at Anderson First Church of the Nazarene. The event, attended by dozens of teens and about 30 adults, was sponsored by the Money Ministries mentoring program.
Money Ministries founder Kojak Fuller said he organized the event to connect youth with adults. To that end adults from youth serving agencies, such as Larry McClendon, founder of the Redwood Foundation, Kristal McCorkle, director of Compass alternative school, and Pastor Doyle Moore of Straight Gate Church were in attendance to soak up their wisdom.
“The youth are the world changers,” Fuller said. “They have the creativity, and we are the ones that put it into motion.”
Fuller said he came up with the idea for the Teen Summit through his interactions with a variety of young men, many of whom are involved in gangs and drugs. One of the indicators of the success of the event, he said, was on the basketball court at the church, where rival gang members were shooting hoops.
Though there are many events at which adults lecture young people, the intent of the Teen Summit was for the adults to listen, Fuller said.
“We think we know what the problem is,” he said. “We come at it from the position that the way young people do thing now is not the way we grew up, so it must not be right.
“We wanted a twist. You can’t keep diagnosing people and not know the question.”
If their voices really are heard, Fuller said, the teens have to potential to affect three generations: their grandparents, their parents and their peers.
He first thought of the event as something that would happen annually, but it could become quarterly or even monthly, Fuller said.
“I think this is the beginning of something that is going to affect the community in a positive way,” he said.
Crystal Harris, 16, was one of the panelists. She said she wanted to participate because it was time people realize teens have feelings, too.
“Everyone can get together and we can learn where people’s mindsets are at,” the Anderson High School sophomore said.
Dontrae Willis, 15, is a former student of the Compass program and said some of the acting out that led him there was his own immaturity as well as the misunderstandings of adults.
“We are here today because we relate to a lot of the things kids do nowadays,” he said.
McClendon said the adults should take the young people seriously.
“These are some articulate, thinking kids,” he said. “We are going to have to up our intellect.”