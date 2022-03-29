ANDERSON — TeenWorks, an Indiana nonprofit that helps teens excel within their community and with their post-secondary plans, is expanding its services to the Anderson area. Currently, TeenWorks employs over 400 teens in Muncie and Indianapolis.
“There’s not a lot of youth development programs in the city of Anderson, (so) we felt like this was a really good place to move and expand to because there’s a lot of opportunity,” said Nick Duvall, president and CEO of TeenWorks.
One program that TeenWorks hosts is the summer job program, which runs from June 15 to July 22.
During the summer program, teens complete a project n their city. While Anderson's specific project has not been determined, past projects have included home rehabilitations, landscaping and helping at local food banks.
The teens spend four days a week at their worksite, completing their project and a fifth day each week in professional development training. Topics could include financial literacy, resume writing and time management.
“At the end of the summer, they’ll learn, essentially, five or six key skills,” Duvall said.
Teens also receive $1,600 for their work in the six-week program. In addition to the money, Duvall noted that TeenWorks helps provide transportation and meals during the program.
Ayanna Butler, a senior at Shortridge High School in Indianapolis, joined TeenWorks for the monetary compensation, but she said she has gained skills that will help her after high school.
“The TeenWorks program helped me know how to use my people skills. I can manage situations better, I can talk to people and not immediately feel awkward, I even know how to network now,” she said in an email to The Herald Bulletin.
During the program’s professional development training, Butler became familiar with interviews and resumes. The program also helped her figure out what careers she might be interested in.
Teens who complete the six-week summer job program become eligible for TeenWorks' year-round pro program. It's open to high school juniors and seniors.
The pro program provides more work opportunities, college tours, professional development training and lets teens build up their network.
Applications for the summer job program in all three cities are now open.While preference will given locally to high school students living in Anderson, any high school student who lives in Madison County may apply. From 25-30 teens will be accepted, Duvall said.
Butler encourages all interested teens to apply, even if they are are unsure. At first, she was doubtful about joining due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One day I thought of what I would be missing. I’m glad I had that passing thought,” Butler said in her email. “I would have never experienced as much as I have without it so I hope you have (that) thought and really consider it.”
Interested teens can apply at http://www.teenworks.org/apply. Applications close May 11.