ANDERSON — Like the majority of Americans, local residents and officials were shocked by the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Social media had not yet proliferated, and many local residents learned of the attacks through television and radio broadcasts.
Within days of the 9/11 attack, security changes took place throughout Anderson and Madison County.
J. Mark Lawler, Anderson’s mayor at the time, directed the placement of concrete barricades in front of the north entrance to the City Building and increased security around the water treatment plant and Municipal Light & Power facilities.
“What a horrible day,” Lawler said during a recent interview from his Florida residence. “I recall getting up and seeing on the news. It happened right before my eyes. It was mind-numbing at first.”
Upon his arrival at City Hall that morning, he convened a staff meeting immediately.
“We realized the chances were fairly low that there would be an attack in Anderson,” he said. “But we quickly realized there was a responsibility to provide security for the community.”
Lawler’s team recognized that chaos could be created in the community by targeting utilities.
“If they shut down the electricity, water and sewer, it would become unnerving for residents,” he said.
The city took several measures to protect the utilities be increasing police patrols.
“What was frustrating was that levels of risk were color coded,” he explained. “They would tell us we were at a higher risk but never identified what the risk was.
“It made it difficult for us to isolate resources in an area that might be at risk,” Lawler said. “That was something felt across the country. The National Conference of Mayors wanted the federal government to provide more information.”
The city installed permanent concrete barriers at the entrance to the City Building, where the utility department is located on the north side.
“We wanted to respond to the terrorist act as quickly as possible,” Lawler said. “We had good department heads that worked hard to make things more secure.”
Terry Richwine, now chief of the Alexandria Police Department, was the Madison County sheriff 20 years ago.
“After the second plane hit, a lot of information was coming into county dispatch,” Richwine said. “We were getting information from the FBI and other federal agencies.
“Up until that time, domestic or foreign terrorism was not a high-priority concern for local law enforcement agencies.”
On the day of the attack, Richwine dispatched deputies to the courthouse and other critical locations around the clock.
“Of course, airports of any size became a priority,” he said. “We had deputies assigned there as security.”
There was a pervading fear of what might happen next. Along with that fear, courage rose.
“What stands out is the tremendous patriotic pride and unity across the country,” Richwine recalled.
In the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, Richwine sent Ron Richardson, then an Alexandria police major, and Madison County Jail Chaplain Benny Santiago to New York City to deliver supplies and minister to emergency responders.
“I wrote a letter to Mayor (Rudy) Giuliani expressing frustration that we could not help them more,” Richwine said. “I got a response where the mayor thanked me for my concern.”
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings noted short-term and long-term security changes that sprang from the 9/11 attacks.
He was in the middle of his second term as county prosecutor and recalled speaking to a Highland High School class the day after the attacks.
Madison County had installed metal detectors and X-ray machines at the Madison County Government Center after a 1986 trial in which Indiana Reformatory inmate Roger Jaske was tried on a charge of involuntary manslaughter after reportedly hiring eight men to help him escape from the courthouse.
Fifteen years later, after 9/11, security was ratcheted up again.
“The biggest change after the terrorist attack was the number of courthouse security guards,” Cummings said. “The security guards had a greater presence on the third and fourth floors (where courtrooms are located) than before.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.