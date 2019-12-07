ANDERSON — The recount for the District 5 seat on the Anderson City Council will begin next Wednesday.
Republican Art Pepelea Jr. filed for the recount last month after losing in the Nov. 5 general election to incumbent Democrat Lance Stephenson by a total of 14 votes.
Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe on Friday issued a court order for the recount to proceed after Pepelea posted a $1,000 bond to cover the costs.
The Recount Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Circuit Court Division 4 courtroom. The meeting is open to the public under the requirements of the Indiana Open Door Law.
The paper ballots, used for the first time in the county election, will be hand counted. The recount must be completed by Dec. 20.
The recount will involve the seven precincts that comprise the 5th council district, including the six in the city and Lafayette Township Precinct 4.
The members of the Recount Commission were selected by the chairmen of the county Democrat and Republican parties. The members are: Charles Parker, a mechanic; Democrat member David Beeman; and Republican member Tonia Wainscott.
The members of the Recount Commission will be paid $100 for each day of service.
The court order states the first order of business will be to adopt procedures for the recount based as closely as possible on guidelines established by the state recount commission.
The Madison County Clerk’s office was directed by Judge Happe to impound and secure all ballots and electronic voting systems, all tally sheets, and all poll lists of persons registered as having voted.
The vote tabulating machine will be maintained in a locked room in the Madison County Government Center until the court authorizes access or all members of the Recount Commission are present.
Pepelea defeated Stephenson by 90 votes in 2011 and lost in 2015 by 40 votes.
