ANDERSON — Fields of Joy provides Madison County with fresh asparagus and hand-crafted flower bouquets from the home and the farmers market.
Fields of Joy started as a self-pick strawberry farm nine years ago when Joy Beghtel and her husband moved to Anderson from Fishers. Now, nearly a decade later, strawberries are still there, but the main attraction has changed to flowers.
Beghtel first got into flower farming after growing the flowers for her nephew's wedding. She said the experience just felt right, and she wanted to continue. Flowers had been a part of her life for a long time.
"I've just always loved being around flowers," she said. "My parents were really encouraging with what I wanted to grow."
Her day starts early, as everything must be harvested before 9 a.m. in order to take it to the Pendleton Farmers Market and set it out at the self-serve stand in front of her home. Her days normally end around 5 p.m., though they've ended as late as 10 p.m. in the past.
Nowadays, Beghtel works alongside Jennifer Binford, a former regular customer, to arrange the flower bouquets on Fridays.
"(Joy) obviously adores flowers, and she doesn't care as much for the arranging part as much as the bundling and gathering and all of that," Binford said. "It's a perfect match because what she doesn't like to do so much I love to do."
She says that being a former customer has helped her when arranging flowers, making sure customers get their money's worth and picturing where flowers might go once they are purchased. She said everyone is worth enough to buy themselves flowers.
"It brings you so much joy and it brings nature into your home adding some greenery, adding some color," she said. "Put them by your bed. Wake up seeing something gorgeous. It just starts your day out right."
Beghtel's flower farm is extensive, but organized, stretching across the field behind her house. Sunflowers are the mainstay, but other flowers such as dahlias, zinnias and more can be found as well. Flowers of vibrant purples, bright yellows and hot pinks sit parallel to an acre of asparagus on one side and farm animals like chickens and goats on the other.
Despite not being the traditional image of farming, Beghtel highlighted the hard work and dedication it takes to run a flower farm.
"You just have to be willing to do the work to get the blooms," she said. "It's a lot. It's all time-consuming, but it's really rewarding in return for that."
Another benefit, according to Joy? Being a source of local flowers. Most flowers sold in the United States come from countries like the Netherlands, Colombia and Kenya, where flower production rates are much higher.
At the end of the day, Beghtel's goal rests in her own name.
"I want my flowers to bring joy to people," she said.
The farm recently launched interactive workshops where visitors have the chance to build their own bouquets. Three more of these events are taking place on July 18, Aug. 1 and Aug. 15. People can browse the selection of flowers and homemade jams among other items at the self-serve stand all week long at 3840 W. 38th St., Anderson.