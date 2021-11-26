ANDERSON — A longstanding tradition of Anderson businesses and community members volunteering to provide a Thanksgiving Day meal returned on Thursday.
The Gospel Highlight group started providing the meals more than three decades ago and only missed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volunteers prepared more than 1,500 meals for delivery at the Zion Baptist Church under the guidance of James Warner and Tom Snyder.
There were people who have volunteered for decades at the meal site and new faces working together to meet a need in Anderson.
Rob Spaulding with the Christian Center said they have prepared 300 meals in Anderson and Elwood.
Donnie Bowling, the Anderson High School boys’ basketball coach, brought the team to volunteer their time to help prepare the meals.
“I told them we could either run or do community service,” Bowling said with a laugh. “I told the team we had to be involved in the community and it’s about basketball and becoming better young men. Wanted them to learn about serving others.”
Tyrone Willis, a senior on the basketball team, was helping box meals for deliveries around Anderson.
“It means a lot,” Willis said. “We always want to help people out anyway we can. I’m thankful to be here.”
Dakota Johnson was there with the D26 criminal justice class volunteering to help prepare meals for delivery.
“I’m not really doing anything for Thanksgiving and thought it would be better to do something for the community,” she said.
Tim Lanane has been a volunteer for at least 25 years and was manning the ovens for the preparation of the heated food.
“It’s really important to the community,” he said. “This is an important tradition and shows the community comes together and takes care of our community.”
Lanane said it’s something that has to be done and volunteers work together to feed people in the community.
“It shows there is a need and were taking care of that need,” he said.
Cecil Golder, pastor at Zion Baptist Church for two months, has already agreed to make the church the permanent site for the preparation and delivery of meals.
“We’re glad Brother (James) Warner asked us to help to give back to the community,” he said. “The first day I came to meet with the church deacons, I met with James Warner and got my permission to use the church.”
Anderson Police Chief Jake Brown wanted to thank all the volunteers for assisting the community.
“I see lots of smiles and community partnerships,” he said. “We will have officers volunteering today to help serve meals.”
Brown said the officers look forward to volunteering to deliver meals.
“It’s nice for us to be able to knock on individual’s doors and smile together,” he said. “Just being a part of the community and sharing with the community.”
Brown said it was disappointing not to have the event in 2020 and was excited it was back this year.
Rosemary Boyd-Ball was first in line to receive a Thanksgiving Day dinner at the Zion Baptist Church.
“I thought there would be a lot of people early so I wanted to get there earlier than everybody else,” she said.
Boyd-Ball was picking up eight meals and has been taking advantage of the free meal on an annual basis.
“Last year was one of those things because of the circumstances,” she said. “I’m glad they’re back.”
