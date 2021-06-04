THB celebrates the Class of 2021 valedictorians

As the 2020-21 school year comes to an end, we want to honor those students who excellence has placed them at the top of the class in their respective schools in Madison County and surrounding communities. Here are this year’s valedictorians:
ALEXANDRIA
Derek Stinefield, 18
GPA: 4.241
Extracurricular activities: Varsity boys tennis (four years), girls tennis manager, Youth Leadership Academy, Balance, class officer, student council, marching band (five years), jazz band (five years), concert band (seven years), SADD, intermediate school tutoring, prom committee
Scholarships offered: Chemistry Interest Award, Gaither’s, merit scholarship of 30,000
Post-graduation intentions: Attend Wittenberg University before attending graduate school to obtain a doctorate degree in medicine
Intended major: Biochemistry
What inspired you to maintain the level of excellence that has led you to become valedictorian? I have been inspired by my peers and family to push myself to achieve my goals. My family especially has always influenced me to always bring forth my best effort.
ANDERSON
Logan Knight, 18
GPA: 4.938
Extracurricular activities: Marching band, academic team, National Honor Society, e-sports team
Scholarships offered: The T. G. Alford Scholarship, Presidential Scholarship at Purdue, Purdue Marquis Scholarship
Post-graduation intentions: Attend Purdue University with the intent of becoming a mathematician.
Intended major: Applied mathematics
What inspired you to maintain the level of excellence that has led you to become valedictorian? I was inspired by my parents as they always pushed me to do my best in school and to think about my future.
APA
Maria Fernanda Mondragon, 18
GPA: 4.375
Extracurricular activities: Tennis, National Honors Society, show choir
Scholarships offered: Presidential Scholarship, Ball State University, $2,750; Chancellor’s Associate Scholarship, Indiana University-Northeast, $8,000; Academic Excellence Scholarships, Indiana State University, $3,000; Provost’s Scholarship, Grace College, $12,000; Diversity Award, Grace College, $1,250; Winona Merit Scholarship, Grace College, $1,000; Jaguar Excellence award, IUPUI, $3,000
Post-graduation intentions: Attend Ball State University in the fall of 2021
Intended Major: Health care administration
What inspired you to maintain the level of excellence that has led you to become valedictorian? My parent’s strong work ethic and the will to succeed is what inspired me to maintain the level of excellence that led me to become valedictorian. A phrase that my parents always told me was, “The only way out of this lifestyle is through an education.” I have seen firsthand the challenges of not having an education, which is why I use all these hardships as motivators for myself to strive for more. They always motivated me to take advantage of the opportunity to have an education and succeed.
DALEVILLE
Jacob Nelson, 18
GPA: 4.38
Extra Curricular Activities: Varsity baseball, National Honor Society, Athletic Club, Academic Team
Scholarships Offered: Oliver Storer
Post Graduation Intentions: Attend Indiana University
Intended Major: Business
What inspired you to maintain the level of excellence that has led you to become valedictorian? My parents always pushed me to maintain high academic standards to create the best possible future for myself. Without them I wouldn’t be in the position I am now.
ELWOOD
Olivia Smith, 18
GPA: 4.4285
Extracurricular Activities: Crimson Suite show choir, girls tennis
Scholarships Offered: Wingrove Scholarship, George Kintzel Memorial Scholarship
Post-graduation intentions: Attend Ivy Tech for two years then transfer to a four-year college to have a foundation to go into marine biology
Intended major: Biology
What inspired you to maintain the level of excellence that has led you to become valedictorian? I have always been a perfectionist when it comes to projects and assignments, and it upsets me whenever I know I underperform or receive bad marks, so I've always strived to one-up myself in whatever I do. I don't really like competing with others, but if it's myself I'm competing with, I'll give it my all.
FRANKTON*
Emma Grace Thomas, 18
Extracurricular activities: Tennis for four years; National Honor Society for two, SADD secretary for two; senior class secretary; History Honors Society; Spanish Honors Society; Academic Hall of Fame
Scholarships offered: Purdue Class of 1947 Scholarship, $6,000 a year; Purdue Trustees Scholarship, $10,000 a year
Post-graduation intentions: Attend Purdue University
Intended major: Undecided
What inspired you to maintain the level of excellence that has led you to become valedictorian? I have never been the most athletically gifted. However, when it came to school, everything clicked. So I knew if I worked hard at it and kept up the good grades, I could still succeed and make my friends and family proud. I also knew that if I worked hard at school I could someday get a nice job and help support my family someday which is really important to me. I made a promise to my grandma that someday I would take care of her so she didn’t have to worry about money, I intend to keep working hard, going to college and getting a good job so I can keep that promise.
LAPEL*
Nikolas Fisher, 18
GPA: 4.33
Extracurricular Activities: National Honor Society, pep band, jazz band, marching band
Scholarships offered: Ball State Presidential Scholarship, $5,500 per year, renewable for four years; Earl Selkirk and Olevia Bourke Cascadden Scholarship, $4,800 per year, renewable for four years.
Post-graduation intentions: Attend Ball State University
Intended Major: Music performance
What inspired you to maintain the level of excellence that has led you to be the student with the highest GPA? I was inspired to maintain a level of excellence throughout high school due to the hopes that my efforts in school would allow me to more easily have access to my future goals in life, such as attending college, and I am glad to see that I was able to reach some form of success in this goal with the scholarships that I have received.
MADISON-GRANT
Grant Brown, 18
GPA: 4.0
Extracurricular Activities: Basketball, Youth Group, Campus Life and working out
Post-graduation intentions: I am still researching my options for life after high school. I have several offers from different colleges and want to make sure to find the right fit.
What inspired you to maintain the level of excellence that has led you to become valedictorian? What inspired me to maintain the level of excellence that has led me to becoming valedictorian is to work hard and give my very best effort in everything I do. My family, friends, teachers, coaches and especially my faith have inspired me to become the best student, athlete, son and young man I can possibly become. I strive to be a leader and set an example for those around me. I want my actions to inspire greatness in others. It takes a lot of work and dedication to accomplish your goals, which eventually leads to fulfilling your dreams and becoming successful.
Kaden Howell, 18
GPA: 4.0
Extra-Curricular Activities: National Honor Society, Champions Together, Student Council, Spanish Club, cross country, basketball, and class vice-president
Scholarships offered: Ralph E. Hazelbaker Scholarship, Provost Scholarship (through IU)
Post-Graduation Plans: Attend Indiana University-Bloomington
Intended Major: Accounting
What inspired you to maintain the level of excellence that has led you to become valedictorian? My parents and my personal goal to be the best that I can have inspired me to maintain excellence. My parents have pushed me to do great things. They have taught me how to maintain a good work ethic and character in order to achieve academic success. I feel that I have a lot of internal motivation instilled in me as I always strive to succeed. They have supported me throughout my academic career and have prepared me for what lies ahead.
SHENANDOAH
Lauren Taylor, 18
GPA: 4.5
Extracurricular activities: National Honor Society, Henry County 4-H 10-year member, University of Chicago Emerging Rural Leaders II, Student Council, girls golf
Scholarships offered: DePaul University Dean’s Scholarship, $21,500 per year; Eastern Indiana Federal Credit Union “People Helping People” Scholarship, $500
Post-graduation intentions: Attend DePaul University
Intended major: Applied diplomacy and Spanish
What inspired you to maintain the level of excellence that has led you to become valedictorian? Honestly, I’m just really competitive. I’ve been No. 1 in the class since the beginning of our freshman year, so I focused on staying there. My whole class has grown up together, and it’s been fun to compete with them all over the past four years to see who would end up on top.
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Neil Brown, 18
GPA: 13.2041 (on a 12-point scale)
Extracurricular activities: Beta Club, National Honor Society, Math Academic Team, History Academic Team, Pendleton Emergency Ambulance, French National Honor Society, French Club
Scholarships offered: J.K.L. Science Award
Post-graduation intentions: Attend DePauw University
Intended major: Neuroscience
What inspired you to maintain the level of excellence that has led you to become valedictorian? I was raised to be the best I can possibly be, which has led me to be valedictorian.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
Nick Bitar, 18
GPA: 4.52
Extracurricular activities: Soccer and swimming all 4 years, Youth Leadership Academy of Madison County and worship band at Madison Park Church of God
Scholarships offered: Memorial Trustees Scholarship, Purdue University, $10,000, and other scholarships and grants that contributed to nearly a full ride to Purdue.
Post-graduation intentions: Attend Purdue University
Intended major: General Management
What inspired you to maintain the level of excellence that has led you to become valedictorian? I have always aimed for the top in school and done my best to try hard and excel in what I do. When I realized I had a chance to graduate at the top of my class, I doubled down and worked as hard as I could!
*Frankton and Lapel high schools no longer offer the title of valedictorian and instead have moved to the Latin Honors System in which multiple students have the opportunity of earning the designation of cum laude, magna cum laude and summa cum laude. The students listed here are the ones who earned the highest GPA in each school.
** No response was received from Indiana Christian Academy.