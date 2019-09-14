The Herald Bulletin was selected Indiana’s top newspaper, winning the Blue Ribbon Daily Award on Saturday in the Hoosier State Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest.
In selecting The Herald Bulletin as the Blue Ribbon winner, judges gave “special consideration ... to depth of coverage, quality of reporting, copy editing, news judgment, content balance, general appearance, originality, reader interest and overall professionalism,” according to the HSPA.
Anderson newspapers have won the award once before, in 1987, when The Anderson Herald and the Anderson Daily Bulletin merged to form The Herald Bulletin.
Other nominees for the Blue Ribbon Daily Award presented Saturday and based on judging of editions from portions of 2018 and 2019 were The Times of Northwest Indiana (Munster) and the Daily Journal (Franklin).
The Brown County Democrat won the Blue Ribbon for non-daily newspapers.
