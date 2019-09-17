INDIANAPOLIS — The Herald Bulletin won 16 awards, including eight first places in the Hoosier State Press Association's annual advertising contest.
FIRST PLACES
Bobby Evans/Leslie Sadler, Vehicle Dealerships - Tom Wood Honda; Evans/Mimi Saylor, Fashion - McIntyre Jewelry; Evans/Sadler, Professional Services - Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Home; Evans/Janet Pierce, Senior Care - Sugarfork Crossing; Evans/Saylor, Entertainment & Restaurants - Pizza Hut; Evans/Sadler, Other Retail Advertising - Miller Huggins Office Supplies; Evans/Ana Maria Wilson, Political - Stephanie Owens; The Herald Bulletin Staff, Special Section - The Best of Madison County.
SECOND PLACES
Evans/Pierce, Senior Care - Providence Anderson; Evans/Sadler, Digital Product - Ed Martin Chevrolet; Evans, Self Promotion - THB Digital "It's What We Do"; Evans/Pierce, Real Estate - Apple Downs.
THIRD PLACES
Evans/Staff, Special Events - Thank a Farmer; Evans/Gayle Jones Burris, Digital Product - Sam Pierce Chevrolet; Evans/Pierce, Senior Care - Providence Anderson; Evans/Sadler, Professional Services - Lampco Federal Credit Union.
The HSPA awards were announced Friday.
