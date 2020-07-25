ANDERSON – A lot of things about the annual Madison County 4-H Fair were different this year.
Health and safety concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic prompted fair organizers to cancel many activities and establish stringent guidelines for other events, including a policy that only 4-Hers and their immediate family members could attend live judging events.
This year’s 4-H Horse and Pony Show went on with substantial changes, including a new venue and a three-day schedule of competitions instead of the normal two days.
“It took a lot of doing,” said Barry McCorkle, president of the Madison County 4-H Horse and Pony Board. “A lot of people put in a lot of hours to get it to where it was a possibility, and we pulled it off.”
To meet the logistical challenges of having the show, organizers moved the event from Beulah Park in Alexandria to the Madison County Equestrian Club, a four-acre plot of land in North Anderson. The decision, McCorkle said, made sense for several reasons, including social distancing concerns and the fact that the club has a single driveway leading into and out of the parking area.
“Unfortunately, with the reality of the situation, we didn’t have enough volunteers to protect our kids (at the fairgrounds), because there are so many avenues of people coming in,” he said. “Out here, I have one avenue in, one avenue out. So it’s easy to keep track of everybody and make sure everybody’s safe.”
Competitors also appreciated the extra space, including a warmup area that allowed them to acclimate their horses to the new surroundings.
“I know some people were kind of upset at first,” said Abi West, an eighth grader at Lapel Middle School who took first place in the Junior Showmanship Class Saturday morning. “They normally show at the fairgrounds and their horses were comfortable at the fairgrounds, and they weren’t going to come down here. But there’s way more space out here to spread out.”
McCorkle said the horse and pony show will return to the fairgrounds next year, and organizers will likely keep the three-day scheduling format.
“Our show is usually two days and we’re usually showing until midnight,” McCorkle said. “We were home at six o’clock last night, so we’ll probably keep a three-day show. This is a lot more relaxed.”
