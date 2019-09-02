ANDERSON — Naomi Abrom and Carolyn Parker haltingly sang as they tried to recall the lyrics to the trade union anthem, “Solidarity Forever,” made famous by folk singer Pete Seeger.
“They sure had me singing it at BorgWarner,” said Parker, who worked 20 years for the engine manufacturing company when it had a plant in Muncie.
Parker and Abrom were among hundreds of people who participated Monday in the Madison County Solidarity Labor Council and United Auto Workers Building Committee’s annual Labor Day Picnic at the Anderson UAW Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
The event included a bounce house for kids, a classic car cruise-in for adults and refreshments for everyone.
Parker said she always has been a union supporter and was happy to have a union-sponsored event to attend on the federal holiday set aside to honor the industry and contributions of the American worker.
“The union protected us from a lot of stuff. I wish there was more people active with the unions,” she said, adding that many don’t join a union because they simply don’t want to pay modest dues.
“The companies are making bigger and bigger profits because of the work of their employees. Labor unions make sure companies pay their fair share in wages,” she said.
Abrom, who worked 33 years at Guide Lamp, said many people forget all the wage, health and safety protections put in place by unions.
“Unions get a bad rap by people who are non-union people,” she said. “They think union people get a privilege. They don’t understand we worked for those rights.”
Mike Fisher, an organizer of the Labor Day event, said he wasn’t sure how many people participated but it was the biggest turnout in years.
He said the UAW and other unions that were present, including leaders from the Anderson Federation of Teachers, provide much more than a bargaining mechanism for wages and benefits. The event Monday was a way for retirees to gather with family and friends.
“This is all just giving back to the people. The unions are still here, and we give back to the community,” Fisher said.
Gary Bronkella, who worked 39 years on General Motors assembly lines, said he was grateful for everything the UAW provided throughout his working years and now as a retiree.
“We got fair wages. That’s what the union got us. The company wasn’t going to give us that,” he said. “It’s solidarity forever. That’s why we are doing some things to keep this place open, to remind people the UAW was here in this town.”
