Things got a little squirrelly Saturday at Mounds State Park, where visitors had an opportunity to learn about the omnivorous creatures during a talk given by interpretive naturalist Kelley Morgan.
“Squirrels are the ultimate foresters,” Morgan told the group, noting that the rodents’ brains actually increase in size during the fall and winter months as they stock up on acorns, nuts and other foodstuffs.
The occasion for Morgan’s presentation was National Squirrel Appreciation Day, an unofficial holiday founded in 2001 by Christy Hargrove, a wildlife rehabilitation specialist in North Carolina who wanted to encourage people to put out food for the creatures.
Morgan said 289 species of squirrels exist worldwide, with 68 of those being found in North America.
She said that although squirrels can be considered unwanted pests that can wreak havoc on gardens and other resources, they fill an important ecological role in forested ecosystems. She pointed to their habit of hoarding acorns and nuts, but not always remembering their exact location.
These patterns, called caching, can, over time change the composition of forests as seeds from the lost items eventually become trees.
“When they bury food, like acorns, a lot of times when they go back and look for them, they forget where they are,” she said.