ALEXANDRIA — Leigh Bivens, who teaches ninth- and 10th-grade writing and Advanced Placement literature at Alexandria-Monroe Jr.-Sr. High School, said she resents the Indiana General Assembly’s attempts to micromanage her classroom, school and district.
With 13 years of classroom experience, Bivens said House Bill 1134 feels as if the legislature doesn’t give respect for the above-average educational attainment and professional expertise she believes she and her colleagues deserve. Unlike practitioners in other professions, she said, educators aren’t treated as experts in their field.
“You don’t tell your lawyer how to defend you case or your accountant how to do you taxes,” she said.
Bivens’ opinion of the controversial legislation is shared by many educators throughout Madison County.
H.B. 1134 passed the Indiana House 60-37 in late January and now is being considered by a Senate committee.
In reality, Bivens said, the power to determine curriculum in Indiana is in the hands of people who are the least qualified to make decisions.
H.B. 1134 ignores best practices in education by insisting students be left not feeling uncomfortable about topics of race and gender. In addition, it demands teachers prepare lesson plans for an entire year and have them approved in advance.
The provision that students not be left feeling uncomfortable is racist and flies in the face of leveling the socioeconomic playing field for all students, she said.
“Anyone working in education is about equity, so I have a problem that we can’t talk about race and gender,” she said. “It’s impossible to learn without being uncomfortable. That’s what learning is. You’re uncomfortable, then you learn it, and then you’re not uncomfortable.”
The creation of 180 days of lesson plans in advance is impossible, Bivens said. It takes that number of days to develop and perfect her lesson plans, which may be subject to change because of current events or because she may have to reteach a concept required by Indiana standards.
“You don’t always know what you’re going to teach because maybe you have students who didn’t understand the concepts and you need to change your lesson plans,” she said. “It doesn’t leave room for anything that is happening in the real world.”
Bivens said she already works about 50 hours a week at the school, which exceeds her contract and does not include the 30 hours of her own time grading and writing personal notes on 118 essays. In addition, she is instructing a student teacher and taking graduate-level classes.
Contractually, Bivens is supposed to have a 30-minute lunch period and 40 minutes of planning time daily but often gives up those times to help students make up tests, quizzes or work they missed, she said.
“Usually, my planning period is spent uploading video lessons, worksheets and assignments on Canvas for students and parents to access. Despite these being largely ignored, I continue to do it because parents and students deserve to know what’s happening, if they choose.”
Bivens said she simply does not have time — nor is she paid — to prepare during the summer for the next school year.
Bivens and her mother, Penny Stevens, a members of the Alexandria Community Schools board, said they each believe H.B. 1134 is part of a longtime effort to make public schools unsuccessful so lawmakers can justify busting teachers unions and privatize education.
Bivens and Stevens said the proposed legislation also will discourage those who may be considering careers in teaching at a time when there already is a significant shortage of qualified candidates.
Even the school board, which is charged with management at the most grassroots level, does not make curriculum decisions, leaving those to the experts — the teachers and principals, Stevens said.
“Our responsibility is policy and finances.”
Stevens said her district has been fortunate in that parents have not made the type of curriculum demands heard about in other districts throughout the state. She said she believes those districts possibly have gotten themselves in trouble by getting involved in prior decisions beyond the scope of policy and finance.
Retired teacher and state Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, said she has several concerns about H.B. 1134 that are shared not only by her colleagues in the classroom but also by some parents.
“As a former educator, I have expressed concerns about it,” she said. “I’m getting a lot of concern, and I am getting a lot of questions.”
Driven, in part, by the demands of parents in some other parts of the state, Austin said she would like to see parents brought back into the decision-making through curriculum committees. State law required parents be included on such committees until that provision was removed a couple of years ago because of lack of parent participation.
“I think everyone agrees we want and need parent involvement and awareness in our schools. Kids do better when their parents are involved.”
H.B. 1134 also amounts to an unfunded mandate because it would require school districts to post information on special portals that could cost up to $160,000 a year for licensing, Austin said. That does not include the cost of staff to maintain it, she added.
“If you’re going to require them to do this, then you need to figure out how they’re going to pay for it.”
The portal requirement also could put some teachers and students at a disadvantage because of an inability to get online from home, Austin said.
“We know many teachers do not have broadband in their homes because of where they live, and hotspots aren’t always reliable.”
As a champion of the nonwhite students as Anderson Community Schools searched for a new superintendent, Lindsay Brown is especially concerned about the provisions banning critical race theory. CRT is a framework for correcting the nation’s legacy of white supremacy that is taught primarily in law schools and not a part of K-12 education.
However, Brown, who is president of the Indiana Democratic African American Caucus, is concerned opponents use CRT as an excuse to control the narrative about the nation’s racist past, including slavery and Jim Crow laws.
“If you’re not teaching the whole truth about history, you’re not teaching history; you’re teaching fiction,” he said. History does not have to change to fit someone’s narrative to make them feel good. When you’re afraid of hurting one person’s feelings, you’re hurting another person’s feelings by leaving their history out of the books.”
Teaching the additional perspectives of American history also helps students better understand right and wrong and develop empathy toward others, Brown said.
“Letting people know that Black and brown people have been mistreated can mold a child to think differently to ensure the world is more peaceful,” he said. “By leaving out history, we are creating a nation that will repeat its past.”
