ALEXANDRIA — For four years, Ari Stone-Sargent and his pony, Cody, have walked side by side into the arena for showtime at the Madison County 4-H Fair.
As a six-year member in 4-H, Stone-Sargent has gained much success, such as placing in Class 3, but his love for his pony surpasses his trophies.
“I just enjoy having a reason to be out here with Cody,” he said.
The Madison County 4-H Horse and Pony show presented a total of 48 classes. All participants associate with the Calvary, County Mounties or Regulators club’s.
Class 1 kicked off the show in the Senior Western Showmanship. Emily Van Ness, 15, from the Cavalry Club, took first place after showing her horse, Destiny.
“Destiny’s great, ... she does know how to do stuff, it’s just whether she chooses to do it or not, because she does have a personality,” she said. “(Friday), she decided to do well.”
Van Ness said she was unsure of how she was going to place moments before the show began.
“You can never tell because other people are honestly putting in all the hard work too, so it’s just about who does better today,” she said. “I guess the judge and my pony decided to (let me win).”
All summer, Van Ness said she enjoys being a part of the program with Destiny.
Ari Stone-Sargent and his brother, Jay Stone-Sargent, also looks forward to fair time. Like Ari, Jay has gained success riding and training with his two ponies, and has even won the Royalty Show back in 2018 at the Madison County 4-H Fair.
“I have to make (Ari and Jay Stone-Sargent) get off (of their horses) to let them rest because if I don’t, they’ll ride all day long,” Marty Stone, father of Ari and Jay Stone-Sargent, said. “Me, as a father, I would not just get any horse for them because ... these horses, I feel comfortable, where I can sit down in a chair, and let them go do their own thing.”
The weekend-long 4-H Horse and Pony Show will conclude on Sunday.
