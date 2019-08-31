LAPEL — At least three people were injured Saturday after parts flew off a motorcycle during a benefit ride, causing some of the more than 40 motorcycles to swerve to avoid being hit, officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department said.
Madison County Sheriff Scott C. Mellinger said the crash team was called about 1:50 p.m. to respond to reports of a collision in the 8400 block of Indiana 132 near Lapel.
“There were more than 43 motorcycles traveling on a benefit ride when parts from one of the motorcycles fell onto the roadway causing at least two of the drivers to crash,” he said.
Madison County Sheriff’s Department Maj. Joey Cole, who was at the scene, said the motorcycle caravan had left from an unspecified place and was eastbound toward Ingalls when a battery cover came loose on one of the motorcycles and became airborne.
“One motorcyclist tried to keep it from hitting him, so he swerved and rear-ended another motorcycle,” he said.
The identities of the motorcyclists have not yet been made public, but Cole said the driver of a 2006 Harley Davidson rear-ended the driver of a 1995 Kawasaki near the back of the pack. The Harley skidded about 70 feet, he added.
“They were all towards the end of the pack. It would have been a lot worse if it happened at the front of the crew,” he said. “That Kawasaki, he kept it up. It never hit the ground. We can’t figure how he kept it up. It was a hard hit.”
The driver of the Harley, who was not wearing a helmet, was flown by helicopter from the scene to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of a serious head injury, Cole said.
“The one gentleman on the Harley Davidson, that was pretty serious,” he said.
A woman, who was a passenger on the Kawasaki, first was transported by ambulance to IU Saxony Hospital before being taken by helicopter to Methodist Hospital, also with a head injury, Cole said. He said it’s unknown whether she was wearing a helmet.
A passenger on the Harley was treated for minor injuries to the hand and arm, Cole said.
The benefit ride was for Cory Holden, Cole said.
“He was even part of the bike ride. He is suffering some type of medical issues,” he said.
Lapel Police and Ambulance, Edgewood Police, and Ingalls police assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.
