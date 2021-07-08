MARKLEVILLE — A 10-year-old was trapped after a vehicle rolled over in a car accident that sent the child and two women to the hospital late Tuesday night.
Brayden Sproles, 10, was flown to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis after he was trapped beneath a white 2014 Volkswagen Beetle driven by his sister, Katelyn Sproles, 20.
The accident occurred at 11:14 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 300 East and U.S. Highway 36.
Brayden Sproles, from New Castle, was partially trapped beneath the Volkswagen that rolled “several times into a field,” according to an accident report by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
His sister flagged down bystanders to help free her brother from beneath the vehicle, according to the report.
Katelyn Sproles, also from New Castle, told sheriff’s deputies she was driving about 60 mph southbound on County Road 300 East when she approached the highway. She said she was not familiar with the area and did not see the stop sign at the intersection until she was “already passed it,” the report stated.
She was transported to St. Vincent Anderson with facial injuries, according to the report.
The vehicle Katelyn Sproles was driving collided with a black 2013 Chrysler 300 driven by Dana Davis, of Middletown. Davis told sheriff deputies she was driving about 55 to 60 mph eastbound on the highway when she noticed the Volkwagen approaching the intersection.
Davis said she remembers seeing the Volkswagen approach the intersection and thinking “they were going too fast to stop,” according to the report. Davis was taken to Community Hospital Anderson for a neck injury.
Sheriff’s deputies said a review of the accident scene indicates Katelyn Sproles was unable to stop due to her speed, disregarded the stop sign and struck Davis. The Volkswagen went into a small ditch, struck a fence and then rolled several times before stopping in a field.
The Chrysler went into the same ditch after the collision and also struck the fence before hitting an electric guide wire causing a power outage in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.