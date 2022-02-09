ANDERSON — There are three potential buyers of the beleaguered Bingham Square apartments.
Richard Symmes, chairman of the Anderson Redevelopment Commission, said Tuesday that three potential buyers are interested in purchasing the 129-unit apartment complex built in 1956.
The asking price is $5 million.
Attorney Mike Austin said there is sympathy among city officials for the Bingham Square apartments and an ARC bond of $936,000 to Property Resource Associates was intended to improve housing in the complex.
“It is commonly known that they are trying to see the Bingham Square and Madison Square apartments,” he said. “There is support for the effort to sell Bingham Square.”
Austin said the ARC has to give permission before Bingham Square can be sold.
He said the renovation work that the ARC provided the funding for has not been done and any sale would have to pay off the bond.
Austin cautioned commission members about making any statements or comments from the public that could be used in an eventual legal action.
“Comments in the press and by the public makes it harder for the sale of Bingham Square,” he said. “There is a reported buyer.”
Austin advised the ARC not to answer questions or take comments as it appears the sale is moving forward.
Perry Washington, an ARC member, said Austin’s statement explains what is taking place.
“There are issues we hear about every day,” he said.
Symmes said the more Bingham Square is discussed in public any statements could be used in a lawsuit and Property Resource Associates won’t do any additional work.
He said the ARC has not received a reply to a 30-day letter sent to the owners.
The letter spells out the terms of the contract between ARC and Property Resource Associates and that there is a breach of the contract.
Symmes said the letter also spells out what ARC wants from the owners and a plan to cure the contract’s breach.
Local resident Kellie Kelley said there is a lack of trust in the community of the process used by the ARC to approve the $935,000 provided to Property Resource Associates.
“There needs to be a different approach in the future,” she said.
Symmes said the ARC has funded 36 to 38 projects successfully in the past.
“Did we get stung,” he said of Bingham Square, “yes we did.”
Kelley said 21 families were misplaced from the complex as winter began and before the holiday season.
“We need to do better moving forward,” she said.
Last year Property Resource Associates informed the AHA that they would no longer accept Section 8 housing vouchers.
Clients of the Housing Authority have been relocated to other housing in Anderson.
AHA wants reimbursement from Property Resource Associates for rent paid in November after the apartments failed an inspection.
