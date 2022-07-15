ANDERSON — Three Anderson residents have been appointed to a committee of the city council to review Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. American Rescue Plan proposal.
Council President Rebecca Crumes Thursday appointed Clayton Whitson, Angie Strickler and Andrea Dansby to meet with the council committee, which includes Crumes and councilmen Ollie H. Dixon and Jon Bell.
Crumes said the committee will meet prior to the council’s special meeting on July 26 to consider Broderick’s proposal.
The City of Anderson has received $23.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds that have to be used by Dec. 31, 2026.
In the amended plan, Broderick is reducing the amount allocated for premium pay from $3.6 million to $3 million.
Broderick’s new proposal includes $575,000 for the Anderson Housing Authority to pay for anticipated COVID-19 increased costs for the Lincolnshire Apartments project.
He is also asking the council to approve the purchase of a food truck for the Gathering of Queens to assist in their weekly food distribution and funding for a forklift for Man 4 Man Ministries.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council tabled a request from Melinda Williams to rezone property at 2405 W. 22nd St. to open a day care facility across from Jackson Park.
The Plan Commission voted 4-3 to approve the rezoning, but it didn’t receive the necessary five votes. There was no recommendation on the request to the council.
The staff recommended approval of the request.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said concerns voiced include traffic congestion, noise and the number of children.
Councilman Ty Bibbs said the council previously didn’t consider rezoning requests that received fewer than five votes from the Plan Commission.
Williams said she is planning to move a fence along Fountain Street to allow parents bringing children to the facility to pull off the street and then exit through an existing alley.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, spoke in support of the rezoning.
“I’m looking at the need,” she said. “I have 60 families with children in Westvale Manor. (Williams) is trying to do something that is reasonable.”
Townsend said she will partner with Williams to provide services to her clients.
“This is a dire situation,” she said.