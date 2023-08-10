ANDERSON — For the fourth time in less than three years there will be a new chairman of the Madison County Democratic Party.
Tim Funk, who was elected party chairman in April 2022, resigned from the position on Wednesday.
“I was tired of being a puppet,” Funk said Thursday. “I got no help from the vice chairwoman Sheila McPherson.”
He said people didn’t understand what he was trying to do as party chairman over the past 17 months.
“I was tired of the criticism of my work as party chairman,” Funk said.
He said former chairwoman Ludy Watkins provided a lot of assistance during his tenure.
Funk said Barbara Joy and Lisa Hobbs, members of the party’s central committee were good to work with.
The Democratic Party will be required to conduct a caucus to elect a new chairman.
Party rules require the chairman and vice chairperson to be a man and woman.
McPhearson said the caucus is set for Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at party headquarters.
“I don’t want it,” she said of the chairman position. “I have no comment on Tim Funk.”
McPhearson said she worked with candidates during the last election cycle.
Funk became interim chairman after Amie Hood resigned on April 15, 2022.
At the time of his election Funk was opposed by local business owner Tim Perry.
Hood was elected after the resignation of Thomas Newman Jr. in September 2021.
Newman was elected chairman in March 2021 to replace Ludy Watkins, who retired.
The lack of a county chairman should not have an impact on the elections in Anderson and Elwood where the party has city committees to oversee the municipal elections.