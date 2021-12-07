As the Christmas season begins and Christmas shopping is underway, it's important to be knowledgeable about what toys are considered safe for children.
Purchasing toys that are considered safe is important to help children avoid injury.
Every year, more than 200,000 people suffer toy-related injuries, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
In 2019, children 14 and under made up nearly 75% of people treated in emergency rooms for toy-related injuries.
When you are purchasing toys for children, Dr. Tony McHerron, medical director for Community Physician Network and pediatric specialist in Anderson, the toys should be age-appropriate and made from nontoxic materials.
Toys for toddlers or other small children should not have any small parts that could pose a choking hazard. Additionally, toys that make loud noises could cause hearing loss in children.
According to KidsHealth.org, any stuffed toys or toys with fabric should be made from flame-retardant materials and labeled as such.
McHerron noted that some popular Christmas gifts from the past few years are not considered safe toys.
Hoverboards, which gained popularity in 2015, have been known to burst into flames if left charging for too long.
Trampolines also pose a risk for children. According to McHerron, approximately 90,000 people get sent to the hospital every year for broken bones, concussions and paralysis due to trampoline accidents. About 15% of trampoline accidents happen to children under age 6, as they are most susceptible to serious injuries from that equipment.
Toys that can shoot or other projectile toys — including Nerf guns, BB guns and high-powered water guns — can be dangerous for children if not used properly. McHerron noted that toys aimed at children can injure them. Nerf guns and other projectile toys can cause eye injuries if shot at someone’s eye.
Here are some safe toys by age group, according to Parents magazine online at parents.com:
•Up to 12 months: activity mats, rattles, unbreakable mirrors and soft, washable stuffed toys or dolls.
•Ages 1-2: stacking rings, nesting cups, shape sorters, puzzles with 4-5 large pieces, and large play vehicles, like toy cars.
•Ages 2-3: ride-on toys and tricycles, puzzles and musical instruments.
•Ages 4-5: nontoxic art supplies, large building blocks, phonics toys, dress-up clothes and Barbie dolls.
•Ages 6-7: remote control toys, basic science kits, computer games plus board games that involve strategy.
•Age 8 and older: crafting kits, sporting equipment and board games like Monopoly.
For more ideas about safe toys for children, visit parents.com/fun/toys/kid-toys/toys-for-all-ages/.
