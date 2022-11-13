ANDERSON — Former Indiana University basketball standout Ray Tolbert was the featured speaker at a community action symposium organized by Judalon Harris Saturday at the Anderson Public Library.
Harris organized the gathering to address topics including ending poverty, establishing a national television broadcasting system catering to Black and Native American people, and curbing gun violence in communities across the country.
Tolbert, a Madison Heights High School graduate, joined Harris in discussing issues including the perception of systemic racism in the criminal justice system, attracting young families to the community and bias against the poor in several segments of society.