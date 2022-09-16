ANDERSON — Incumbent Democrat Terri Austin has been endorsed for re-election to the Indiana House by two of the state’s leading business organizations.
Austin is seeking re-election to the 36th District seat in a rematch with Republican Kyle Pierce.
This week both the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) endorsed Austin, citing her pro-jobs, pro-economy voting record and agenda.
“Through your leadership and voting record in support of a pro-jobs, pro-economy agenda, Indiana has become a national leader on so many issues and measurements of economic and government success,” said Kevin Brinegar, CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. “Your strong support for economic and free enterprise issues has really made a difference.
Brinegar said the state needs Austin’s leadership.
"Indiana is at a crossroads," he said. "In a rapidly changing economy, our state’s ability to move boldly to tackle big challenges and to seize opportunities will be put to the test.”
“There’s a lot riding on the outcome of this year’s election,” said Natalie Robinson, director of the Indiana NFIB. “Small businesses are dealing with the worst inflation in decades, the challenge of finding enough qualified workers, and persistent problems with the supply chain.”
Robinson said in her endorsement letter that Austin understands these challenges and will fight to create and maintain an environment where Indiana’s small businesses can grow and create jobs.
“It is an honor to have Indiana’s top business associations endorse my re-election to the Indiana Statehouse this November,” Austin said. “I will always put Indiana House District 36 first, which includes a continued support for policies that create more economic growth and job creation, ultimately reigniting the Hoosier economy.”
Austin has been awarded the Guardian of Small Business by NFIB two separate times for her legislative advocacy on behalf of small businesses. The most recent award was in 2019.
The Indiana Chamber awarded her its Small Business Champion Award in 2014 for her efforts to better Indiana's business climate for small employers.