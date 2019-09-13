ANDERSON — With panoramic views of downtown Anderson, the Tower Apartments celebrated the completion of most of the work with a ribbon cutting Friday afternoon.
The centerpiece is a penthouse on the 12th floor of the building that includes two bedrooms and an outdoor patio with excellent views of Anderson to the north along Jackson Street.
Gavin Railing, a developer of the Tower Apartments, said approximately 50% of the 40 apartments are rented or leased.
Currently the apartments being occupied are from the seventh to 12th floors with work continuing on the lower six floors.
Railing said entry into the apartment building and the individual apartments is gained through the use of a smartphone for security reasons.
The penthouse rents for $1,299; rents for the one- and two-bedroom apartments start at $689 per month. The rents are increased as the apartments are located on higher floors.
There is a secure parking lot for an additional charge of $35 per month. The apartments have a total of 40 parking spots with several in an unsecured parking lot to the west of the building.
Although Railing couldn’t comment on the demographics of tenants, he said in other apartments developed by the company, there is a mix of empty nesters, young families and college graduates.
Built in 1926, the Tower Apartments building at 11th and Jackson streets has been vacant for seven years.
Nathan Taulman of Jackson Street LLC said the expected investment in the building is $1.9 million. The city provided a $400,000 loan for the renovation work that will be repaid through the increased assessed value of the building.
The work included the remodeling of 31 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom apartments and a studio apartment.
Each apartment has granite kitchen and bathroom counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, flooring and a washer and dryer.
Railing said all the plumbing and electrical work was completed on the building.
Taulman said 32 of the apartments will be priced at market rates, and five units will be considered affordable housing as required by the city.
The ground floor will be rehabilitated for commercial space, which could include a restaurant or offices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.