ANDERSON — The ballot for the Nov. 5 election of town officials in Madison County is starting to take shape with contested races in six communities.
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said where more than one candidate has filed for an office, there will be a party convention to select the final candidates to appear on the ballot before Aug. 21.
Willis said Friday there will be conventions in Pendleton, Lapel, Frankton and Summitville.
There are four contested races in the town of Pendleton.
Incumbent Republican Matt Roberts is being challenged by Democrat Willie Boles for the clerk/treasurer position, and there are contested races for three seats on the town council.
Incumbent Republican Shane Davis is facing opposition for the at-large seat on the town council by fellow Republicans Tom Alley and Mike Romack. The winner will face Democrat Lisa Floyd.
In District 1 Chet Babb, the lone Democrat on the town council, is facing opposition from Republican Michelle Skeen, and in District 2, incumbent Republican Jessica Bastin is being challenged by Democrat Steve Denny.
Incumbent Democrat George Gasparovic is running unopposed for re-election as judge of the Pendleton Town Court.
LAPEL
Incumbent Republican Dennis Molina is facing opposition from Democrat Trisha (Mosley) Bousman for the position of clerk/treasurer.
With three at-large seats up for grabs on the town council, only two incumbents are on the ballot.
Republicans Jason Kleinbub and Deb Wainscott are facing opposition from fellow Republicans Chad Blake, Stephanie Evelo and Teresa (Reddick) Retherford. There are no Democrats filed in Lapel.
FRANKTON
There are two contested races in the town of Frankton, and two incumbents on the town council are not seeking re-election.
Incumbent Democrat Jerry Ehman is being opposed for the clerk/treasurer post by fellow Democrat Donil Morin. The winner will run against Republican Jenni Effinger.
In Council District 2, Republicans Darrell Hunter and Larry Shively are seeking the party nomination. No Democrat has filed for the office.
Town candidate list
Chesterfield
Clerk/Treasurer
• Republican: Deborah Dunham
Town Council at-large (5 seats)
• Democrat: Scott Hardin
• Democrat: Ed Leonard
• Democrat: Buddy Patterson
• Democrat: Jackie (Jack) Taylor
• Democrat: Lee Thorneburg
Edgewood
Clerk/Treasurer
• Republican: Katherine Tanner
Judge
• Republican: Scott Norrick
Town Council at large (2 seats)
• Republican: Jodi Lynn Norrick
• Democrat: Patricia Farren
Town Council District 1 (2 seats)
• Democrat: Julie Armington
• Democrat: Mike Warner
Town Council District 2 (2 seats)
• Republican: Joseph Cook
• Democrat: Arthur Leak
Frankton
Clerk/Treasurer
• Republican: Jenni Effinger
• Democrat: Jerry Ehman
• Democrat: Donil Morin
Town Council District 1
• Democrat: Vickie Hart
Town Council District 2
• Republican: Darrell Hunter
• Republican: Larry Shively
Town Council District 3
• Kily Ann Gaskill
Ingalls
Clerk/Treasurer
• Republican: William (Kip) Golden
Town Council at large (3 seats)
• Republican: Justin Gardner
• Republican: Melanie Johnson
• Republican: Scot Lawyer
• Democrat: Teresa Egerton
• Democrat: Terry Moody
Lapel
Clerk/Treasurer
• Republican: Dennis Molina
• Democrat: Trisha (Mosley) Bousman
Town Council at large (3 seats)
• Republican: Chad Blake
• Republican: Stephanie Evelo
• Republican: Jason Kleinbub
• Republican: Teresa (Reddick) Retherford
• Republican: Deb Wainscott
Markleville
Clerk/Treasurer
• Democrat: Mark Evans
Town Council District 1
• Republican: Matt Gustin
Town Council District 2
• Republican: Kevin Allen
Town Council District 3
• Republican: Daniel Roseberry
Orestes
Clerk/Treasurer
• Republican: Erin Atwood
Town Council at large (3 seats)
• Republican: Catherine Bowyer
• Republican: Kathryn Lawhorn
• Republican: Frank Ward
• Democrat: Steve Kirby
Pendleton
Clerk/Treasurer
• Republican: Matt Roberts
• Democrat: Willie Boles
Judge
• Democrat: George Gasparovic
Town Council at large
• Republican: Tom Alley
• Republican: Shane Davis
• Republican: Mike Romack
• Democrat: Lisa Floyd
Town Council District 1
• Republican: Michelle Skeen
• Democrat: Chet Babb
Town Council District 2
• Republican: Jessica Bastin
• Democrat: Steve Denny
Summitville
Clerk/Treasurer
• Republican: Kelley Kornbroke
Town Council at large (2 seats)
• Republican: Jeremy Mason
• Republican: Meylissa Stanley
• Republican: Bryce Wilson
• Democrat: Dewayne (Red) Presley
Town Council District 1
• Democrat: Deeanna Stitt
Town Council District 2
• Republican: Richard Meisner
• Democrat: Michelle Morrison
Town Council District 3
• Republican: Josey Elaine Kornbroke
• Republican: Bart Matney
