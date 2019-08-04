LOGO19 Election

ANDERSON — The ballot for the Nov. 5 election of town officials in Madison County is starting to take shape with contested races in six communities.

Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said where more than one candidate has filed for an office, there will be a party convention to select the final candidates to appear on the ballot before Aug. 21.

Willis said Friday there will be conventions in Pendleton, Lapel, Frankton and Summitville.

There are four contested races in the town of Pendleton.

Incumbent Republican Matt Roberts is being challenged by Democrat Willie Boles for the clerk/treasurer position, and there are contested races for three seats on the town council.

Incumbent Republican Shane Davis is facing opposition for the at-large seat on the town council by fellow Republicans Tom Alley and Mike Romack. The winner will face Democrat Lisa Floyd.

In District 1 Chet Babb, the lone Democrat on the town council, is facing opposition from Republican Michelle Skeen, and in District 2, incumbent Republican Jessica Bastin is being challenged by Democrat Steve Denny.

Incumbent Democrat George Gasparovic is running unopposed for re-election as judge of the Pendleton Town Court.

LAPEL

Incumbent Republican Dennis Molina is facing opposition from Democrat Trisha (Mosley) Bousman for the position of clerk/treasurer.

With three at-large seats up for grabs on the town council, only two incumbents are on the ballot.

Republicans Jason Kleinbub and Deb Wainscott are facing opposition from fellow Republicans Chad Blake, Stephanie Evelo and Teresa (Reddick) Retherford. There are no Democrats filed in Lapel.

FRANKTON

There are two contested races in the town of Frankton, and two incumbents on the town council are not seeking re-election.

Incumbent Democrat Jerry Ehman is being opposed for the clerk/treasurer post by fellow Democrat Donil Morin. The winner will run against Republican Jenni Effinger.

In Council District 2, Republicans Darrell Hunter and Larry Shively are seeking the party nomination. No Democrat has filed for the office.

Town candidate list

Chesterfield

Clerk/Treasurer

• Republican: Deborah Dunham

Town Council at-large (5 seats)

• Democrat: Scott Hardin

• Democrat: Ed Leonard

• Democrat: Buddy Patterson

• Democrat: Jackie (Jack) Taylor

• Democrat: Lee Thorneburg

Edgewood

Clerk/Treasurer

• Republican: Katherine Tanner

Judge

• Republican: Scott Norrick

Town Council at large (2 seats)

• Republican: Jodi Lynn Norrick

• Democrat: Patricia Farren

Town Council District 1 (2 seats)

• Democrat: Julie Armington

• Democrat: Mike Warner

Town Council District 2 (2 seats)

• Republican: Joseph Cook

• Democrat: Arthur Leak

Frankton

Clerk/Treasurer

• Republican: Jenni Effinger

• Democrat: Jerry Ehman

• Democrat: Donil Morin

Town Council District 1

• Democrat: Vickie Hart

Town Council District 2

• Republican: Darrell Hunter

• Republican: Larry Shively

Town Council District 3

• Kily Ann Gaskill

Ingalls

Clerk/Treasurer

• Republican: William (Kip) Golden

Town Council at large (3 seats)

• Republican: Justin Gardner

• Republican: Melanie Johnson

• Republican: Scot Lawyer

• Democrat: Teresa Egerton

• Democrat: Terry Moody

Lapel

Clerk/Treasurer

• Republican: Dennis Molina

• Democrat: Trisha (Mosley) Bousman

Town Council at large (3 seats)

• Republican: Chad Blake

• Republican: Stephanie Evelo

• Republican: Jason Kleinbub

• Republican: Teresa (Reddick) Retherford

• Republican: Deb Wainscott

Markleville

Clerk/Treasurer

• Democrat: Mark Evans

Town Council District 1

• Republican: Matt Gustin

Town Council District 2

• Republican: Kevin Allen

Town Council District 3

• Republican: Daniel Roseberry

Orestes

Clerk/Treasurer

• Republican: Erin Atwood

Town Council at large (3 seats)

• Republican: Catherine Bowyer

• Republican: Kathryn Lawhorn

• Republican: Frank Ward

• Democrat: Steve Kirby

Pendleton

Clerk/Treasurer

• Republican: Matt Roberts

• Democrat: Willie Boles

Judge

• Democrat: George Gasparovic

Town Council at large

• Republican: Tom Alley

• Republican: Shane Davis

• Republican: Mike Romack

• Democrat: Lisa Floyd

Town Council District 1

• Republican: Michelle Skeen

• Democrat: Chet Babb

Town Council District 2

• Republican: Jessica Bastin

• Democrat: Steve Denny

Summitville

Clerk/Treasurer

• Republican: Kelley Kornbroke

Town Council at large (2 seats)

• Republican: Jeremy Mason

• Republican: Meylissa Stanley

• Republican: Bryce Wilson

• Democrat: Dewayne (Red) Presley

Town Council District 1

• Democrat: Deeanna Stitt

Town Council District 2

• Republican: Richard Meisner

• Democrat: Michelle Morrison

Town Council District 3

• Republican: Josey Elaine Kornbroke

• Republican: Bart Matney

