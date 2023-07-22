PENDLETON — A state law allowing local government consolidations like the merger being discussed between the town of Pendleton and Fall Creek Township has been invoked seven times since its enactment, with two of the efforts resulting in successful referendums to approve mergers.
In both those cases — in Zionsville, which merged with Eagle and Union townships in 2010, and Yorktown, which merged with Mount Pleasant Township in 2013 — the referendums passed by large majorities.
But turning an idea into a ballot initiative that would garner broad public support is a complex undertaking made more difficult by ambiguity in several statutes under the law, as well as a lack of precedent should a merger be challenged in court, experts say.
“There’s not much case law on it,” said Lynne Lawyer, a partner with Decker, Lawyer & Maynard, a law firm based in Anderson.
Lawyer, who lives in Fall Creek Township, said that with no formal resolutions on pursuing a merger being put forth by either the Pendleton Town Council or the Fall Creek Township advisory board, informal discussions could continue indefinitely.
She noted that Fall Creek Township’s decision to draft a letter declaring a lack of interest in a merger — expected to be voted on at the advisory board’s Sept. 12 meeting — won’t necessarily put the matter to rest.
“Because it’s new and because it was in the discussion phases, there are no statutory guidelines in particular for what comes next,” she said. “I do not believe that there is any time frame on when it could be approached again.”
Jerry Shelton, who owns nine acres in Fall Creek Township, had property absorbed into Yorktown 10 years ago. He said his experience there has soured him on the idea of a merger.
“We didn’t have any benefits,” Shelton said. “Where the fight is going to come one of these days is, who’s going to fix the roads out in the country? Yorktown didn’t have the money to do it, and the state and county will end up saying, ‘Well, I’m not going to fix it, it’s not us, it’s you guys. The roads are in your city.’”
At a July 11 public meeting of the Fall Creek Township advisory board, Lawyer said merger opponents had gathered more than 320 signatures on a petition — a number she said is about one-fifth of the township’s population. She acknowledged that while population growth may be inevitable, in the case of Pendleton, an upward trajectory hasn’t materialized over the past decade.
“Growth is hard to predict,” she said. “It’s dependent on many, many things — population shifts, interest rates. … It is very, very hard to predict any of that.”