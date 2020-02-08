ANDERSON — Jason “J-Smarts” Townsend, 46, was a genuine, generous Christian family man with a big heart who brought people together.
That’s how some of the hundreds of people who filed into Madison Park Church of God Saturday for his funeral described the 1991 Anderson High School graduate and former Indians basketball team member.
Jonathan Cox, who pledged Kappa Alpha Psi with Townsend at Indiana University in Bloomington, came from Washington, D.C., to pay his respects.
“It’s a hole in the bigger fraternity, but it’s a hole in our pledge line’s heart. You can’t replace him,” he said. “I spent a lot of time with him in college. He was just extended family.”
Cox was on hand for the Kappa Memorial Service, a part of the funeral performed by members of the fraternity. He was one of many people who came from all over the United States to say farewell.
The overall service also included the musical selections, “When I See Jesus,” “Safe in His Arms” and “Godspeed.”
Mourners were given blue ribbons to wear, symbolizing Townsend’s long public struggle with liver cancer, as they entered the nave of the church. An account manager at Taiho Oncology Inc., Townsend used his illness as an opportunity to encourage people to seek colonoscopies.
Byron Swain, another fraternity brother, also met Townsend about 26 years ago while at IU.
“He’s one of the best individuals you could possibly meet,” he said. “He’s been an innovator in the community for a while.”
Pallbearer Brad Townsend is not a blood relation, but said he considered Jason Townsend, a lifelong friend whom he met when he was about five years old, a brother. Their fathers were friends, and the younger Townsends became roommates in college.
“It was easier growing up to tell people we were related,” he said.
Brad Townsend described his friend as special.
“Jason was a person who always made people feel good about themselves,” he said. “It’s a special gift to make everyone feel they are your best friend.”
While many people seek to move to larger, more dynamic communities following graduation from college, Brad Townsend said Jason Townsend always knew he would come home. Among his priorities was showing other young black men, including his nephews, whom he mentored, a better path to adulthood than the streets.
“Jason was committed to coming back home and making a change in the community,” Brad Townsend said. “It’s a void we’re going to have to figure out how to fill.”
