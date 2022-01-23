PENDLETON — The first of three public meetings about the creation of a fire territory in southwestern Madison County is set for Tuesday at the Pendleton Fire Department.
The proposed fire territory would include Pendleton plus Fall Creek and Green townships. If the proposal is approved, it would take effect in 2023.
Before the fire territory can be established, three public hearings must be conducted before March 31.
The additional meetings are set for Feb. 23 and March 8 at the Pendleton Fire Department.
The Pendleton Town Council and advisory boards for the two townships have signed a memorandum of understanding to work toward establishing the fire territory, which could eventually include the town of Ingalls.
The proposed budget for 2023 is $2.1 million, with property taxes expected to generate $1.8 million.
The budget is being phased in over three years and is estimated at $6.6 million for 2025.
There would be a property tax rate of 23 cents per $100 of assessed value as estimated for the operation of the fire territory and for the purchase of equipment.
A concern is the loss of property tax revenue to the townships as a result of the 1% cap on residential properties and the loss of revenue to the tax increment financing districts.
According to a feasibility study completed by Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors in preparation for the consolidation, South Madison Schools would lose $931,686 annually. That’s because of the cap set by state law limiting the total that can be collected by all taxing bodies combined.
Green Township Trustee Greg Valentine previously said the discussion started five years ago, and the proposal has been moving forward the past three years.
“We have to have plans for the 2,000 homes coming into the area,” Fred Gaskill, Fall Creek Township trustee, said at a community meeting in 2021.
Valentine said the desire is to create a fire territory and not a fire district. He said the difference is that local officials name the board of a fire territory, while the Madison County Commissioners would appoint the board members for a fire district.
The fire territory would be financed through a property tax that would be set by the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance.
Right now, Green Township contracts with Vernon Township Fire Department in Fortville to provide fire and ambulance services.
Effective Jan. 1, that service is being provided by Pendleton.
As part of the fire territory plan, there would be paid firefighters and paramedics at the Pendleton and Ingalls fire stations.
There are also plans for the construction of a fire station in Green Township.
