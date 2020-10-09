PENDLETON – Minor injuries to the driver of a semitractor-trailer and the conductor of a train were reported when the locomotive struck the vehicle Friday afternoon near Pendleton Heights High School.
According to a post on the Pendleton/Fall Creek Township Fire Department’s Facebook page, members of the department were dispatched to the accident site in the 3300 block of Angle Road about 5:39 p.m. Upon arriving, crews found the train at struck the cab of the vehicle at a railroad crossing at East Madison Avenue and Indiana 67.
The impact pushed the semi more than 100 yards from the point of impact. Both the train and the semi caught fire, but crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management was called to the scene to assist with cleanup.
