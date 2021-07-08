ANDERSON — Crews are working in an effort to get two major projects in the city of Anderson completed by Labor Day.
Seth Buck, project manager for the construction of the City of Anderson Transit Center along Jackson Street, said there were some soil issues with the construction which is typical for the downtown area.
Buck said the plan is to have the Transit Center completed by the end of August.
“Right now we’re doing a lot of outside work, getting the building fully enclosed,” he said.
Not a lot of work is being done on the portion of the building that will be leased to tenants at the current time, Buck said.
“Working in the downtown is tough,” he said.
Between 20 and 40 people are working on the $8.5 million project.
The city received a $6.3 million grant and $1.5 million from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission to help pay for the project.
The Transit Center also includes ground-source geothermal technology, which is a highly efficient renewable energy technology for heating and cooling.
Solar panels have been installed on the building to help lower the cost of electricity.
LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified buildings reduce stress on the environment by being more energy and resource efficient.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said there is a group interested in opening a restaurant in the Transit Center.
“There is concern in getting enough help,” he said. “People are reluctant to open right now.”
The City of Anderson Transit System terminal will be located on the north side of the first floor, with a loading and unloading zone to the east.
The remaining first-floor space and the second and third floors will be available for leasing to developers.
Jackson Street from 14th to 13th streets will be reduced to two lanes with the current right lane being modified for parking in front of the terminal.
Thirteenth Street will be closed to traffic between Jackson and Meridian streets, and the alley west of the Dickmann Town Center will be converted to two-way traffic.
Mays Park
Crews from Fredericks Construction were installing concrete at Mays Park and working on the planned walking trails along Tenth Street.
Cody Schoettner, project manager, said the weather was a problem in the winter months.
The crew is waiting on the padding for the playground area.
“The playground is 99% complete,” he said. “We’re just waiting on the rubberized coating to be placed and then the playground will be done.”
Schoettner said the remaining work includes final grading and planting of grass.
“The splash pad is ready to go,” he said, adding that renovations should be completed by late August.
Broderick said Mays Park may be opened in phases as the work is completed, and he is hopeful it will open in August.
“The pickleball and tennis courts part should be done next week,” he said. “Splash pad will be done soon and the question is do we want to open in phases.
“The goal was always to open by mid-July,” Broderick said. “With the splash pad we can keep it open during the warm weather in September and October because lifeguards are not needed.”
The city is investing $2.2 million into improvements at Mays Park to include restrooms on both sides of Tenth Street, improvements to the skate park and two refurbished tennis courts and four pickleball courts.
The property was donated to the city in 1961 by James May, who owned May Supply.
