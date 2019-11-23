ANDERSON — As work continues on the development of a comprehensive plan for Madison County to run through 2045, the next phase is concentrating on transportation.
The Madison County Council of Governments wrapped up a series of mobility meetings in October that received input from local residents on topics related to transportation and mobility.
The topics discussed included road, bridge, sidewalk, and trail conditions; intersection improvements like roundabouts and traffic signals; transit service; commercial trucking impacts; congestion; and walking and bicycling safety.
The next step for the 2045 inMotion planning team will be meeting with several focus groups to discuss specific topics that have surfaced throughout the process.
These groups include: Innovation & Technology; Freight & Logistics; Business & Development; Safety & Emergency Management; Vulnerable Road Users (pedestrians, cyclists, persons with disabilities); and Equality, according to a press release.
The goal of the focus groups is to provide detailed discussions on issues highlighted from the initial public meetings.
Those involved in the discussions focused on pedestrian safety, expansion and improvement of the local trail network, implementation of new technologies, regional mass transit and fixing sidewalks.
Residents wanted to see the White River Trail system through Anderson expanded, as well as beautification projects and reduction in congestion.
The survey found residents wanted increased safety measures for pedestrians and bicycle riders in terms of lighting, crosswalks, protected lanes and trails.
Feedback from both the public engagement phase as well as the second focus group phase will be collected and compiled into a single memo and made public on the project’s website.
The Regional Vision Summit, which will take place in February and March, will enable people to learn what information has been obtained and may be used in the development of a vision for the future in the area.
More information on the development of the comprehensive plan can be found at 2045inmotion.com.
