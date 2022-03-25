ANDERSON — When Joshua Treadwell turned himself in to Anderson police, he declined to speak to officers concerning the shooting death of Arneshia Fuller.
Treadwell, 31, Indianapolis, is charged with murder in the Oct. 25, 2020 shooting death of Fuller after an ongoing dispute.
The state is expected to rest its case Monday in Madison Circuit Court Division 3.
Treadwell’s attorney Cody Cogswell said his client is claiming self-defense.
Several witnesses have testified that on the night of the shooting they only heard one gunshot, and none saw Fuller with a weapon.
Lead detective Norman Rayford Jr. with the Anderson Police Department testified Friday that the day after the shooting, he received the names of Treadwell and his girlfriend Brooklyn Parnell as possible suspects.
While being questioned by deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp, Rayford said he spent that day attempting to contact both Treadwell and Parnell as two people that fled the scene and may be armed and dangerous.
Parnell turned herself in on Oct. 27 and was arrested; Treadwell appeared at 2 a.m. on Oct. 28.
Rayford testified Treadwell said Parnell had nothing to do with the incident.
Questioned by Kopp, Rayford said he attempted to interview Treadwell the night he was arrested, but no interview was conducted.
During his investigation, Rayford testified, he checked the dispatch logs for Oct. 25, 2020. He found there were no calls of shots fired until Taylor Hubble called about the Forkner Street shooting.
Rayford said officers searched Fuller’s vehicle and found no weapons or ammunition.
Samantha Guinn with the Indiana State Police lab said the only DNA found on a holster located at the scene of the shooting was from Fuller and her friend, Sharde Wilson.
Forensic pathologist Dr. Kent Harshbarger, who performed an autopsy on Fuller, said two gunshot wounds were found.
He said one bullet made three bullet holes on Fuller, and that the bullet entered above her left breast, exited and entered a second time above the abdomen.
Harshbarger said the bullet severed Fuller’s aorta.
He said a toxicology report on Fuller only showed nicotine in her body at the time of her death.