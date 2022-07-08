ANDERSON — The Madison County Treasurer’s Office has announced coming website changes.
Beginning Aug. 1, Star Financial Bank will no longer be the vendor on the payment side of the website.
The new vendor will be Forte, of Texas, which has been the treasurer’s office credit card vendor since 2017. There will be some changes with the new arrangement on the website. The first change will be that the spring/fall and monthly auto pay will no longer be available.
Single one-time payment will be the only option, at least in the short term. The other change will be that electronic check, while still being an option, will no longer be free. The new vendor will collect a $1.50 fee for electronic check and, as in the past, 2.5% fee on credit and debit card payments.
For taxpayers who have been using the auto payment option, going forward the monthly and spring/fall payments that have been scheduled will no longer be drawn from their accounts and will need to be paid online using single payment or at the treasurer’s office through mail or in person.
The next due date is Nov. 10. At that time, taxpayers will still have the same options of mail, in person, online or dropping payments off at the Madison County branches of First Merchants Bank, Star Financial Bank, and First Farmers Bank and Trust in Elwood.