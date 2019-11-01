PENDLETON — A tree service company located in Floyds Knobs says someone is attempting to impersonate their business and has solicited work in the Pendleton area.
Angel Hall with Eager Beaver said two people have contacted the company claiming to be victims of a tree service scam. Hall provided a flyer that was distributed to people living in Pendleton with her company’s name along with a 317 area code telephone number.
Hall said she has contacted authorities in southern Indiana where her company is located and wants people to know they are not associated with anyone soliciting work in Pendleton. Hall said homeowners should carefully check insurance coverage and make sure the company soliciting work has worker’s compensation.
Homeowners could be liable for any injuries if companies fail to carry proper insurance or worker’s compensation, Hall said.
Pendleton Police Chief Marc Farrer said he is not aware of any complaints involving Eager Beaver being filed with the police department, but the incidents could involve residents with a Pendleton address located outside of the town limits.
A Herald Bulletin reporter called the number provided on the flyer and spoke with a man who identified himself as Franklin Eversole out of Indianapolis. He said he has been in tree service business for more than 20 years.
Eversole said his business was previously called Professional Plus. He said his wife owns the company and changed the name to Eager Beaver last month. He said they decided to use Eager Beaver because that’s the name of the chainsaw he uses.
When asked if his company is registered with the State of Indiana to do business, Eversole said it is not, but “we are working on it.”
A check of legally registered businesses on INBiz showed that there are no active listings for a business in Indianapolis under the name Professional Plus.
Eversole said he has also only been doing business in the Pendleton area for a day or two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.